Mumbai, December 13 : The Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV has received the highest 5-star safety rating by the Global New Car Assessment Programme (GNCAP), making the Indian SUV manufacturing leader proud of its creation and offering additional peace of mind to the Scorpio owners.

The homegrown SUV scored an impressive 29.25 points for the adult occupant safety and 28.93 points for the child occupant protection in the Global NCAP crash tests. Read on to find details.

Mahindra Scorpio-N Global NCAP Crash Test Details :

As per the Global NCAP crash tests report, the Mahindra Scorpio-N comes equipped well to offer a good amount of protection to the driver as we as the front occupant’s head and neck. The front passenger’s chest had minimal protection, but the knees showed to have good protection. The test dummy driver’s tibias had suitable protection and while the dummy passenger’s tibias showed satisfactory protection. Ford GT Mk IV Supercar: Last Few Units of the Ultimate Most Extreme Ford GT Model Ever Up for Sale, Know Price and Other Details Here.

As per the report, the Mahindra SUV offered suitable protection to the head, chest, abdomen and pelvis of the dummy occupants during the side impact test. In the side pole impact test, the car offered good overall protection to the head, abdomen and pelvis, but the chest protection was rated weak.

The Scorpio-N’s child seat for the 3-year-old dummy occupant was successful in preventing any head exposure during the frontal impact crash tests, which offered full protection to the child occupant, whereas the child seat for the 18-month-old occupant was also able to prevent head exposure for the dummy. Anand Mahindra Shares Mahindra's XUV 400 Teaser Video, All-Electric SUV To Be Revealed on September 8.

The Mahindra Scorpio-N comes equipped with dual front airbags, seat belt pre-tensioner and load limiter, seat belt reminder as well as ISOFIX child seat anchorage as part of its occupant safety system.

Mahindra & Mahindra, which is the homegrown leading SUV manufacturing company in the country has proudly published that it has achieved a new milestone in the Indian SUV manufacturing history, as its Scorpio-N has become the first body-on-frame SUV to receive 5-star Global NCAP rating.

