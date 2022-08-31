On Wednesday, business tycoon Anand Mahindra took to social media to share a stunning video of Mahindra XUV 400. The 15-second video clip gives a glimpse of the all-new Mahindra Electric XUV 400. The video also said that the electric XUV 400 will be revealed on September 8. "Today is a very auspicious day, so delighted to announce another curtain-raiser coming your way soon," Anand Mahindra said in his tweet.

Watch Video:

Today is a very auspicious day, so delighted to announce another curtain-raiser coming your way soon… pic.twitter.com/g0XG0wP3t0 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 31, 2022

