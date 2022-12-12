New Delhi, December 12 : The final batch of Ford’s very limited edition GT Mk IV supercars are up for grabs, before they are gone. As per the reports, only 20 of these super limited edition Ford GT models are available, which are actually fitted with the pieces of auto major’s 2016 Le Mans-winning race car.

As per the American auto major, “the GT Mk IV is the ultimate and most extreme track-only Ford GT ever.” This is a befitting conclusion to the supercar, as its legacy began with the Ford GT40’s Carroll-Shelby-coached 1-2-3 race finish back at the Le Mans endurance race of 1966. BMW XM Luxury SUV Launched in India; Know Price, Specs, Features, Design and More Here.

This ultimate supercar gets powered by the twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 that can now churn out 800 hp that is140 hp higher than the standard GT’s 660 hp max power. It also replaces the 7-speed dual-clutch transmission with race-oriented transmission that transfers the generated power to the Michelin Pilot Sport racing rubbers covered wheels.

However, the most significant modification comes in the form of the longtail carbon fibre body that flaunts a massive front splitter, a slatted hood, beams in place of headlights and a beefed-up rear wing. The Mk IV designation pays homage to the 1967 Le Mans-winning GT Mk IV model that marked the first and till date the only time endurance race victory of an all-American team. Mercedes-Benz GLB SUV Launched in India; Find Specs, Features, Prices and All Important Details Here.

The new Ford GT Mk IV is the ultimate conclusion of the original winning supercar and it comes complete with a new level of motorsport engineering, mean performance and a jaw-dropping yet functional fully new carbon fibre body.

Not to mention this ultimate Ford GT Mk IV is a super limited-edition version and just 67 units have been produced. The Mk IV comes with a special price tag of a whopping $1.7 million, and its deliveries will start early in 2023 after the conclusion of the client application process.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 12, 2022 08:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).