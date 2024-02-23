New Delhi, February 23: Mahindra and Mahindra, a leading company in the Indian automotive industry, has introduced a new variant to its popular Scorpio SUV lineup. The Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select variant is the latest addition of Mahindra Auto. The Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select variant is expected to offer a combination of comfort, style and performance for its customers.

As per a report of Autocar India, Mahindra has launched the Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select variant, expanding the Scorpio N series SUV. The new model from Mahindra Auto might be placed between the existing Z6 and Z8 models. The expected price of the Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select Variant ranges from Rs 16.99 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh. ‘Hurts To See Them So Mercilessly Torn Apart’: Anand Mahindra on Video of Dismantling Truck (See Post).

Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select Variant Specifications and Features

As per a report of English Jagran, the Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select comes with two engine choices: a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, which is expected to produce 203 horsepower and a 2.2-litre diesel engine that might deliver 175 horsepower. Both engines might come with a 6-speed manual or automatic gearbox to provide different driving preferences for its customers. However, the Scorpio N Z8 Select variant does not come with a 4-wheel drive option. The exterior of the Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select variant will likely boast a Midnight Black colour. The SUV might be equipped with a 7-inch TFT instrument cluster, 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, rear disc brakes and LED lights to enhance visibility. Mahindra Partners With Volkswagen To Get MEB Electric Components for Its Upcoming EVs; Check Details.

The Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select might also feature an 8-inch infotainment system that is expected to support both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for seamless connectivity. The Scorpio N Z8 Select variant is anticipated to include features like a sunroof, six airbags and Electronic Stability Control (ESC). Additional features in the Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select variant might come with automatic headlights, a tyre pressure monitoring system, push-button start, dual-zone climate control and power folding wing mirrors.

