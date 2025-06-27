New Delhi, June 27: Xiaomi YU7 is launched in China during the company’s recent Human x Car x Home event. The new electric vehicle (EV) follows the earlier release of the Xiaomi SU7 sedan and adds to the company’s growing lineup of vehicles. Xiaomi aims to compete with global EV makers, like Tesla. Xiaomi will compete with the Tesla Model Y with the YU7. The EV comes in Xiaomi YU7 Standard, Xiaomi YU7 Pro and Xiaomi YU7 Max versions.

The Xiaomi YU7 comes with a new design, which is expected to attract potential buyers looking for an alternative to other EV models available in the world. The company said, "Xiaomi YU7 is positioned as a high-performance luxury SUV that aims to redefine luxury through advanced design, technology, driving experience, and safety, creating an advanced SUV that defies the ordinary. " As per a report of CNBC TV18, Xiaomi's new EV SUV gained 2,89,000 orders in an hour. Mahindra Scorpio N Teased, SUV Expected To Launch in India Soon With ADAS and Panoramic Sunroof; Check More Details.

Xiaomi YU7 Specifications and Features

The YU7 is available in Basalt Gray, Lava Orange, Titanium Silver, and Emerald Green, Pearl White, Ocean Blue, DuskPurple, Shadow Teal, and Dawn Pink colour options. All the versions are powered by Xiaomi HyperEngine V6s Plus, as the company refers it as "three core electric technologies." It delivers a peak torque of 528 Nm and peak power to 288kW. The Xiaomi YU7 Max version offers a driving range of up to 760 km on a single charge and can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.23 seconds. The Xiaomi YU7 Pro delivers a range of up to 770 km and the Xiaomi YU7 Standard version offers up to 835 km of range. Samsung Wallet To Support Digital Car Key Compatibility for Mercedes-Benz From July 2025; Check Details.

Xiaomi YU7 Price in China

The Xiaomi YU7 is available in three versions to suit various preferences. The base model, Xiaomi YU7 Standard, is an ultra-long-range rear-wheel-drive (RWD) variant priced at RMB 2,53,500. The Xiaomi YU7 Pro offers all-wheel drive (AWD) with ultra-long-range capabilities and is priced at RMB 2,79,900. The Xiaomi YU7 Max, which is a high-performance AWD version and is priced at RMB 3,29,900.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 27, 2025 12:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).