New Delhi, June 24: Maruti Suzuki Escudo, a new compact SUV, is expected to launch by the end of 2025. The upcoming Escudo model will likely rival the Hyundai Creta. The mid-size SUV is expected to be a blend between the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. Internally, the car is codenamed "Y17", and the Indian automobile giant is expected to give it the "Escudo" name.

Escudo will be available as a part of Maruti Suzuki Arena and at the Arena dealerships. It is said that the compact SUV was designed to be a 7-seater vehicle, but Maruti Suzuki made it a 5-seater instead, attending to the market demand; currently, the mid-size SUV segment is dominated by two major players, including Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta. Tata Harrier EV RWD Price Announced, Bookings Will Open on July 2; Check Variant-Wise Price and Other Details.

Maruti Suzuki Escudo Specifications and Features (Expected)

Maruti Suzuki Escudo will reportedly be based on the Global C platform, just like Grand Vitara, and likely feature a 1.5-litre petrol engine. It is expected to generate a maximum of 101.65 hp power and 130 Nm of peak torque, according to a report by NDTV. It also hinted that the CNG option would generate 86.79 hp power and a strong hybrid variant of 113.97 power. Maruti Suzuki Escudo will reportedly be mated with five-speed manual, six-speed automatic and e-CVT transmission options. Escudo is expected to be offered in 2WD (Two-Wheel Drive) and 4WD (Four-Wheel Drive) options.

Besides the powertrain, the car is expected to have features like ventilated seats and a panoramic sunroof. It will likely get safety features such as a 360-degree camera, six airbags, Level 2 ADAS, ESC, and a three-point seatbelt with reminders. Maruti Suzuki Escudo may come with a 10-inch large infotainment screen and offer options like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. It may offer a wireless phone charging option and a fully digital instrument cluster. Reports said that it could include an electronic parking brake as well. Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Here’s Everything To Know About New Rolls-Royce Electric Coupe Launched in India.

Maruti Suzuki Escudo Price in India (Expected)

Maruti Suzuki Escudo will likely be launched around INR 9 to INR 10 lakh ex-showroom price. Moreover, Maruti Suzuki would likely aim to get a 5-star NCAP rating for better customer protection.

