Honda has launched the new Honda City Sport edition in India. The new edition features a sporty exterior, which includes a black front grille, black rear spoiler, multi-spoke grey alloy wheels, and a black shark-fin antenna. It also comes with ORVMs with side indicators, LED daytime running lights, and projector headlamps with a 3-eye L-shaped design. The car gets a sporty black cabin with glossy black AC vents and dark red ambient lighting. It is powered by a 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine with CVT automatic transmission. The engine delivers 89kW of power and 145Nm of torque. Safety features of the City Sport edition include six airbags as standard. Honda City Sport price starts at INR 14,88,900 (ex-showroom), and bookings for the sedan are now open in India. Mahindra XUV700 Facelift Spotted Testing, Likely To Launch in 2026; Know What To Expect.

Honda City Sport Launched in India

Dynamic. Energetic. Sporty. Drive the thrill and stand out on every turn with The New Honda City Sport, For those who live with passion and confidence, #LifeIsASport#HondaCitySport #CitySport #HondaCars #HondaCarsIndia #HondaCity pic.twitter.com/JyjDQ4Pu7R — Honda Car India (@HondaCarIndia) June 20, 2025

