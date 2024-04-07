Mumbai, April 7: Mahindra XUV3XO is teased to launch soon in India by Mahindra Auto. The Indian automobile company shared the design of the upcoming Mahindra XUV3XO ahead of the official launch date on social media platforms. Mahindra Auto said the new XUV3XO will be suitable for the modern lifestyle in terms of technology and design. The company is expected to introduce this new SUV with interior and exterior improvements.

Mahindra showcased only the front and rear design elements in the official teaser on X. The Mahindra XUV3XO teaser informed that the SUV will be launched with Striking LED DRLs and Connected LED Tail-Lamps. Mahindra Auto also confirmed that its upcoming XUV3XO will be launched with layered-spoke alloy wheels. The company said, "The XUV 3XO embodies the XUV DNA and promises a new benchmark in immersive technology. Get ready for threefold the excitement, exhilaration, and experience." India Needs One Million Fast Chargers To Become 100% Electric in Two and Three-Wheeler EV Segment by 2030: Former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant.

Mahindra XUV3XO Teaser Video Shared by Mahindra Auto, Watch It Here:

Introducing the Mahindra XUV 3XO, for those who demand excellence in every aspect of their life. Know more: https://t.co/9pglo6AtWq#ComingSoon #MahindraXUV3XO pic.twitter.com/QVvbJSye9Y — Mahindra XUV 3XO (@MahindraXUV3XO) April 7, 2024

'Say hello to the Mahindra XUV 3XO', Watch Teaser Video on YouTube:

Mahindra XUV3XO Specifications, Features and Design

The Mahindra XUV3XO engine will likely be the same as the Mahindra XUV300, reported News18. The report said that the model would continue to have the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine, a 1.2-litre TGDI, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The report mentioned that the Mahindra XUV3XO will likely be a renamed version of the previous model XUV300. It said the new Mahindra model will be a mid-sized SUV that will hit the Indian automobile market on April 29, 2024.

The report further highlighted that the Mahindra's XUV3XO would have C-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights, a redesigned bumper, and a decent-sized sunroof. News18 further reported that XUV3XO would be bolder than ever and have an aggressive stance. Mahindra Auto said the new SUV will be launched with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, multi-functional steering wheel, and automatic climate control. The car is said to support car-connect technology, including Auto CarPlay, Apple and Android. Tesla Robotaxi Release Date Confirmed: Elon Musk-Run EV Company To Launch New Next-Gen Self-Driving Vehicle on August 8, 2024.

On its official website page, Mahindra Auto has not provided any details about the features; however, the report said it would have a wireless charging pad, a 360-degree camera that would offer dynamic guidance and AC vents for passengers along with ventilated seats. The Mahindra XUV3XO price in India will be revealed on the official launch date along with confirmed specifications; until then, these are just speculations.

