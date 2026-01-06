Jaisalmer, January 6, 2026: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., India’s leading SUV manufacturer, today launched the XUV 3XO EV starting at ₹ 13.89 Lakh. Designed to cater to the aspirations and sophisticated needs of discerning customers, the XUV 3XO EV perfectly balances urbane design, performance, safety and cutting-edge technology.

The vehicle carries an unmistakable, contemporary stance that feels confident on the road and instantly recognizable as part of the XUV 3XO family. Inside, it blends modern aesthetics with a premium ambience — designed to deliver comfort in every journey. In addition to its stylish design, the XUV 3XO EV offers practical ownership, making it an economical choice for the customers. Mahindra XUV 3XO Launched: Mahindra Launches 'New Disruptor' in Compact SUVs; Check Specifications, Price and Online Booking Start Date.

Everything you want and more, now in Electric

Offered in two variants — AX5 and AX7L

4 kWh battery delivering real world range up to 285 kms

0-100 km/h in 8.3 seconds with 110 kW of power and 310 Nm of torque

Advanced features: Level 2 ADAS with features such as Lane Keep Assist, Auto Emergency Braking, Smart Pilot Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control Adrenox Connected Car Technology with 80+ features and built-in Alexa 7-Speaker Harman Kardon Premium Audio with Dolby Atmos 360-Degree Surround View System with Blind View Monitor

Deliveries start: February 23, 2026

The XUV 3XO, launched in April 2024, offered a range of segment-leading features, establishing a new benchmark for the subcompact SUV segment. It has enjoyed tremendous success achieving close to 1.8 Lakh sales since launch. The XUV 3XO EV builds on this foundation for customers who typically use the vehicle for intra-city commutes and want an electric SUV that feels like a smart next step. Mahindra Bolero Neo+ Unveiled With Two New Variants; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Nalinikanth Gollagunta, Chief Executive Officer - Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “The XUV 3XO rewrote the rules by bringing aspiration and accessibility together at scale. With the XUV 3XO EV, we are extending that winning proposition into electric mobility for customers who want an EV that simply fits their lives — day after day. The XUV 3XO EV has been engineered around real usage patterns, ensuring that it meets everyday mobility needs reliably. It combines instant electric performance with a package that is tuned for confidence and ease in city driving.”

Key Highlights:

Space and Comfort - Spacious design that delivers superior comfort for every journey. Dual Zone AC, Electronic Parking Brake with Auto Hold, Panoramic Sunroof, Passive keyless entry (PKE), 6 Way Adjustable Driver Seat, 60:40 Rear Seats.

Thrill and Entertainment – Quickest in the segment – 0-100 km/h in just 8.3 seconds with segment-leading torque of 310 Nm & 110 kW Power. Multi Drive modes – Fun, Fast, Fearless. Twin HD Infotainment & Fully Digital cluster, 7-speaker Harman Kardon Audio with Dolby Atmos.

Tech and Safety – Adrenox with 80+ Connected Car features including remote vehicle control, vehicle status monitoring, trip summary, smartwatch connectivity, and supports in-car apps. Level 2 ADAS with features such as Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning, Smart Pilot Assist, Auto Emergency Braking etc. 360 Degree Surround View System, 35 Standard Safety features including 6 airbags, 4 disc brakes, Tyre Pressure monitoring system and more.

Variant-wise Pricing: (Ex-Showroom):

Variant Price AX5 ₹ 13.89 Lakh AX7L ₹ 14.96 Lakh

*Optional 7.2 kW wall charger at an additional cost of ₹ 50,000/-

Variant Walk XUV 3XO EV AX5 XUV 3XO EV AX7L (In addition to features in AX5) Design · Single Pane Sunroof · R16 Diamond cut alloys · Twin HD 26.03 cm (10.25”) Infotainment and 26.03 cm (10.25”) Cluster display · Leatherette Steering · LED Projector Headlamp · LED DRL with Front Turn Indicator · Infinity LED Tail Lamp · Roof Rails & Rear Spoiler Comfort & Convenience · Dual Zone Climate Control · Passive Keyless Entry · Push Button Start · Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) with Auto Hold · Auto Headlamps + Auto rain sensing wiper · Electrically Foldable ORVM · Height Adjustable Driver Seat · Rear Armrest with Cup Holder · Rear Wiper & Wash · Rear Defogger · Adjustable Headrest for 2nd Row Middle Passenger · Power Window: 1 Touch Up/Down (Driver) · 60:40 Split Rear Seat · Rear AC Vents · Front central armrest with storage · Wireless Charger · Front & Rear USB Charging Safety · Rear view camera · Electronic Stability Program (ESP) · 6 Airbags · Tyre Pressure Monitoring System · Cruise Control Technology · Adrenox with built-in Alexa · Online Navigation · Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay · 6 Speakers + Steering audio control Performance · 39.4 kWh Battery Pack · Superfast Charging: 50 minutes Charging time (0-80% SOC) with 50 kW DC charger · Multi Drive Modes: Fun, Fast and Fearless · 310 Nm Torque and 110 kW Power · Frequency Dependent Damping (FDD) Suspension · MTV-CL tech (Multi-tunable Valve with Concentric Land) Suspension Enhancement · 10.6 m Turning Circle Diameter Design · SkyroofTM (Panoramic Sunroof) · Soft Touch Leatherette on Dashboard & Door Trims · Leatherette Seats · R17 Diamond Cut Alloys · LED Front Fog Lamps Comfort & Convenience · Auto Dimming IRVM · Cooled Glove Box with Illumination · Illuminated sun visor with vanity mirrors (Co-driver seats) Safety · Level 2 ADAS o Lane Departure Warning o Lane Departure Protection o Lane Keep Assist o Traffic Sign Recognition o Forward Collision Warning o Auto Emergency Braking – Vehicle o Auto Emergency Braking – Pedestrian + Cyclist o High Beam Assist o Adaptive Cruise Control with stop and go o Smart Pilot Assist · 360-Degree Surround View System with Blind View Monitor · Front Parking Assist System Technology · 7 Speaker Harman Kardon Premium Audio with Dolby Atmos · 65 W USB-C Fast Charging

About Mahindra

Founded in 1945, the Mahindra Group is one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies with 324000 employees in over 100 countries. It enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility SUVs, information technology and financial services in India and is the world’s largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality, and real estate.

The Mahindra Group has a clear focus on leading ESG globally, enabling rural prosperity and enhancing urban living, with a goal to drive positive change in the lives of communities and stakeholders to enable them to Rise.

