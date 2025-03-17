New Delhi, March 17: Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has launched its brand new Mahindra XUV700 Ebony edition car in India. The XUV700 Ebony edition has a black-themed interior and exterior design that offers a stealthy and imposing look. The all-new Mahindra XUV700 Ebony edition starts at INR 19.64 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to INR 24.14 lakh (ex-showroom) based on the variant.

The Mahindra XUV700 Ebony edition includes various unique customer features for safety, entertainment, driving experience, and comfort. The company said that the new Ebony edition was designed to "Outshine the Dark." With its new compact crossover SUV, the company promised a bold exterior, refined interior, and enhanced comfort. Maruti Suzuki Price Hike 2025: India’s Leading Automaker Announces up to 4% Price Increase on Vehicles From April; Here’s Why.

Mahindra Auto Launched Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition

Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition Prices of Each Variant

Mahindra XUV700 Ebony edition is available in two options - AX7 (7-Seater – FWD) and AX7 L (7-Seater – FWD). Here's the price breakdown for all the variants available,

Mahindra XUV700 Ebony AX7 Petrol MT - INR 19.64 lakh

Mahindra XUV700 Ebony AX7 Petrol AT - INR 21.14 lakh

Mahindra XUV700 Ebony AX7 Diesel MT - INR 20.14 lakh

Mahindra XUV700 Ebony AX7 Diesel AT - INR 21.79 lakh

Mahindra XUV700 Ebony AX7 L Petrol AT - INR 23.34 lakh

Mahindra XUV700 Ebony AX7 L Diesel MT - INR 22.39 lakh

Mahindra XUV700 Ebony AX7 L Diesel AT - INR 24.14 lakh

All the above are ex-showroom prices.

Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition Specifications and Features

Mahindra XUV700 Ebony edition comes with front ventilated seats, a panoramic skyroofTM with a broadened view, two 10.25-inch HD Superscreens, 12-speaker 3D Sony Audio, and a blacked interior. The cabin has all-black leatherette upholstery with silver accents along the centre and door panels, giving it a dual-tone finish.

Outside, the car has a Stealthy black exterior with silver skid plates, black-on-black grille inserts, blacked-out OVRMs, and R18 black alloy wheels - making this compact SUV stand out from the other versions. The car is available in multiple diesel and petrol variants with AT and MT transmissions. The petrol engine on the car is a 2.0-litre TGDi mStallion with 200 PS power and 380 Nm of torque that can be mated with six-speed AT and MT transmissions. Kia Appoints CEO Song Ho-sung for 3rd Term Through Approval of Company’s Shareholders’ Meeting in Seoul.

The 2.2-litre CDRi mHawk diesel mill engine, having two tunes, generates 155 PS power and 360 Nm of peak torque with a six-speed manual transmission. Another model with the same configurations generates 180 PS power and 420 Nm of peak torque. The six-speed AT version generates 180 PS power and 450 Nm torque.

