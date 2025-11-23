New Delhi, November 23: Mahindra XUV700 facelift may debut soon in India with a major update. Mahindra XUV700 is reportedly heading for a significant refresh, and early leaks indicate it could arrive with a new name called "Mahindra XUV 7XO". The upcoming facelift is expected to feature a new exterior, updated interior elements, and features to make it more appealing in the SUV market.

As per a report of Team-BHP, Mahindra has secured the XUV 7XO trademark, with the application submitted in January 2024. The company followed an approach with the XUV300 facelift, which was reintroduced as the XUV 3XO. The facelift is expected to bring a new look and several updates when it arrives. As per multiple reports, a group of camouflaged XUV700 test units was recently spotted testing on the road. Mahindra XUV700 Facelift might launch in India in the early months of 2026. Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Launch Date in India Likely on December 2; Check Expected Specifications, Features and Range of Upcoming EV SUV.

Mahindra XUV700 Facelift Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the new XUV700 is expected to receive tweaked front and rear bumpers. It may come with redesigned headlamps and taillamps, and a new style front grille. Leaked details also hint at new twin-pod LED headlamps paired with updated LED DRLs. Mahindra is also likely to offer 19-inch alloy wheels with a new design to enhance its road presence. The SUV could come with an updated cabin, door panels, and a new dashboard layout. It may feature a triple-screen setup for infotainment, instrumentation, and vehicle functions. Tata Sierra Unveiled Ahead of Launch in India, Unofficial Bookings Begin; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Additionally, the XUV700 facelift may include a Harman Kardon sound system to improve the entertainment experience. The Mahindra XUV700 facelift is expected to retain its powertrain options. The updated model will likely continue with the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and the 2.0-litre diesel engine. These engines are expected to be paired with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Team-BHP), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

