Mumbai, February 18: Kia India has officially announced that its flagship mid-SUV, the Seltos, has surpassed the 6 lakh cumulative sales milestone in the domestic market. Since its debut in August 2019, the model has remained a consistent volume driver for the South Korean automaker, anchoring its position in the competitive mid-SUV segment.

The milestone coincides with a period of significant growth for the brand, which recently introduced the new-generation Seltos in January 2026. According to company data, approximately 29% of the total sales have come from top-tier variants, indicating a strong consumer preference for premium features, advanced safety systems, and digital integration. Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Launch on February 19, 2026; Here's What to Expect.

Kia Seltos Market Performance and Trends

The Seltos has played a pivotal role in Kia's journey in India, accounting for nearly 48% of the company's total domestic despatches to date. In January 2026 alone, the SUV witnessed a 64.4% year-on-year growth, with 10,639 units sold compared to 6,470 units in the same month of the previous year. This surge is largely attributed to the launch of the second-generation model, which hit five-figure monthly sales for the first time in over two years.

Sunhack Park, Chief Sales Officer at Kia India, noted that the milestone reflects sustained customer preference for a product that balances design, safety, and performance. The company also highlighted that the demand remains well-distributed across geographies, appealing both to urban buyers and those in non-metro markets looking to upgrade from smaller vehicle segments.

New-Generation Upgrades and Specifications

The 2026 Kia Seltos is built on the global K3 platform, featuring enhanced dimensions and a more commanding road presence with a length of 4,460 mm and a wheelbase of 2,690 mm. It continues to offer three engine alternatives: a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol (115 hp), a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel (116 hp), and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine delivering 160 hp. Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Launched: Check Price, Specifications, Features and Battery Rental Plan.

Key technological highlights of the updated model include the "Trinity Panoramic Display" with dual 12.3-inch screens, Level 2 ADAS with 21 autonomous features, and a dual-pane panoramic sunroof. Priced between INR 10.99 lakh and INR 20.19 lakh (ex-showroom), the Seltos continues to compete with rivals such as the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and the Skoda Kushaq.

