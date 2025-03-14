Seoul, March 14: Automaker Kia on Friday appointed Song Ho-sung to the company's chief executive officer (CEO) position for another three-year term through an approval at the company's shareholders' meeting in Seoul.

Since leading Kia from 2020, Song has overseen the record-breaking performance of South Korea's No. 2 automaker during his past two terms, including the feat of achieving 100 trillion won (US$68.7 billion) in annual sales for the first time last year, reports Yonhap news agency. Elon Musk’s Tesla Starts Certification Process for Model Y and Model 3 Cars Planned for Sale in India.

At the meeting, Song outlined Kia's strategic direction for the year, emphasising the company's commitment to accelerating electric vehicle (EV) adoption and expanding its purpose-built vehicle (PBV) business. Shareholders also approved an increase in the maximum board member compensation limit from 8 billion won to 17.5 billion won.

The company said the increase was made to accommodate the salary of Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung. While Chung has previously received compensation from Hyundai Motor Co. and Hyundai Mobis Co., he had not received any compensation from Kia despite serving as a registered executive.

According to a Hyundai Motor regulatory filing, Chung received around 11.5 billion won in compensation from Hyundai Motor and Hyundai Mobis together last year. Additionally, shareholders approved an amendment to Kia's articles of incorporation, adding real estate development to the company's business objectives. Kia said the amendment was reflective of its plan to construct flagship stores.

Kia also said it will buy back 3.49 million common stocks worth 350 billion won during the trading hours from March 20 through June 11 to enhance shareholder value. The company plans to cancel all of the stocks during the third quarter. ‘Tesla To Double Vehicle Production in US Within 2 Years’: Elon Musk Makes Big Announcement After Showcasing Tesla Cars Before President Donald Trump at White House (Watch Video).

Kia’s monthly sales for February rose 4.5 per cent from a year before, as the company saw increases in demand both at home and abroad. Kia, an affiliate of local industry leader Hyundai Motor Co., sold 253,850 vehicles last month, up from 242,917 units in the same month last year, the company said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2025 07:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).