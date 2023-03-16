New Delhi, March 16 : Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the all-new GLC Coupe globally. The new Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe now comes with hybrid and plug-in hybrid technology.

The Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe, which is the sportier version of the GLC SUV has now become even sportier. The luxury vehicle is set to hit the dealerships in the US later this year, as per the company. Let's delve deeper into the updated new luxury sporty SUV.

Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe – Specifications and Features :

The new Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe comes equipped with a 48-volt mild hybrid technology that is endowed with a starter-generator for energy boost. The car's off-road handling capabilities remains the same as it can tread on any terrain that is helped by its sports suspension as standard and an optional 4.5 degree rear axle steering and AIRMATIC air suspension included in the Technology package, not to mention the super-efficient 4MATIC drive system. The plug-in hybrid version of the GLC Coupe will enable an all-electric off-road mode as well.

Under the hood, the all-new Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe gets powered by an electric powertrain with an internal combustion engine. The car offers an EV-only mode as well with a WLTP range of 100 km.

The mild hybrid version of the new GLC Coupe will come in four variants - GLC200 4MATIC, GLC300 4MATIC, GLC 220d 4MATIC and GLC 300d 4MATIC. On the other hand, the plug-in hybrid version of the car will be available in three trim levels - GLC 3003 4MATIC, GLC 400e 4MATIC and GLC 300de 4MATIC. It will also come with an AMG Line package that will include a 19-inch and 20-inch alloy wheels among others for additional sporty look and feel.

The Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe 2024 has been endowed with the brand’s latest MBUX infotainment system with new-gen software and hardware, which the luxury auto major claims to be more intuitive to offer an enhanced user experience.

The new MBUX system offers a massive 12.3 inch driver display and a 11.9-inch central display, and an optional 710 watt Burmeister surround sound system with 15 speakers. The long premium feature list of the car also includes a 360-degree camera for enhanced safe driving experience.

