New Delhi, March 19: Volkswagen, the German automobile maker, is anticipated to introduce the Volkswagen Tayron Seven-Seater SUV soon in India. Speculation about the Volkswagen Tayron Seven-Seater SUV following a glimpse of its interior that was captured in China. The Volkswagen Tayron Tayron Seven-Seater SUV is expected to be a family-friendly option that will likely have ample space with the company’s advanced technology.

As per a report of English Jagran, Volkswagen might be preparing up to launch a new model in India, the Volkswagen Tayron. The Volkswagen Tayron has been spotted this time revealing the interior of the SUV for the first time. The Tayron SUV is expected to debut in China as the Tiguan L Pro before it arrives in India. The SUV is likely to launch in India in 2025. Maruti Suzuki Completes Its First 'Automated Driving Test Track' at Driver Training and Testing Institute in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

Volkswagen Tayron Design, Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the design of the Volkswagen Tayron might draw its inspiration from its sibling, the Tiguan. The Tayron is rumoured to feature a sleek dashboard with three screens, which might include a digital instrument cluster, the infotainment system and a passenger-side display. The SUV is also anticipated to come with a wireless charging pad, newly designed AC vents and a rotary drive selector. The interior of the Tayron is rumoured to have soft-touch materials with contrast stitching and sporty seats. Electric Vehicle Expansion in India: Citroen Partners With BluSmart Mobility To Deploy 4,000 EV SUVs.

The Volkswagen Tayron is expected to be built on the MQB EVO platform, which it shares with the Skoda Kodiaq and is anticipated to come with multiple powertrain configurations. The SUV will likely offer a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine equipped with mild-hybrid technology and a 48V system. Speculations also suggest that the Tayron might come with a plug-in hybrid variant with electric-only driving capabilities. However, for the Indian market, the Tayron is predicted to come with just the 2.0-litre petrol engine option.

