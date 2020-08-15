Mahindra & Mahindra is all set to reveal the much-awaited Mahindra Thar off-roader SUV in India. The homegrown automaker decided to unveil the SUV on the special day of the Independence Day. The day not only marks 73rd Independence day but also the day when the new Thar will break covers. The carmaker will be broadcasting the entire unveil event of the Thar through social media accounts as well as official YouTube channel. Interested fans can watch the streaming through the video embedded below: 2020 Mahindra Thar SUV to Be Unveiled on August 15; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

The second-generation Thar 2020 will sport a similar boxy silhouette as that of its predecessor. However, the SUV will see several upgrades and changes. It is expected to get will a compact seven-slat grille, subtly raised front fenders, revised front bumper, new taillights, new alloy wheels and more.

2020 Mahindra Thar will be offered with touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, semi-digital instrument panel featuring a bigger MID, steering-mounted controls, automatic AC, among others. For safety, there will be dual airbags up front, ABS with EBD, reverse parking camera and more.

The new Thar will be offered with a choice of petrol and diesel engines. The petrol engine could be a 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged unit that makes 187 bhp & 380 Nm. The diesel unit will be the same 2.2-litre motor that also powers the BS6 Mahindra Scorpio & BS6 Mahindra XUV500. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard along with an optional automatic unit.

