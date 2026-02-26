Mumbai, February 26: Mahindra & Mahindra has officially confirmed that its next major electric vehicle offering, the production-spec BE.07, is scheduled to arrive in 2027. During a recent quarterly earnings call, the company disclosed that the upcoming electric SUV, internally referred to as the BO7, will face a slight delay from its originally projected timeline of October 2026.

The BE.07 will serve as the second product in the dedicated BE series and marks the fourth born-electric vehicle from the Indian automaker, following the XEV 9e, the BE 6, and the XEV 9S. Positioned as a 4.6-metre five-seater, the model adopts a more traditional SUV body style compared to its radical siblings and is expected to be a significant volume driver for the brand.

Mahindra BE 07 Specifications and Platform

The production version of the BE.07 will be underpinned by Mahindra’s specialized INGLO platform, which currently supports the company’s existing electric portfolio. Industry reports suggest the SUV will offer battery configurations ranging between 60kWh and 80kWh, ensuring competitive range figures to take on the Tata Harrier EV and the Vinfast VF7 in the mid-size electric SUV segment.

While the exterior design is expected to retain the signature edgy lighting seen on the BE 6, the overall silhouette may be more conservative to appeal to a broader consumer base. The cabin is anticipated to feature a high-tech triple-screen layout, though there is ongoing speculation regarding whether Mahindra will incorporate more physical controls based on recent customer feedback across the EV industry.

Strategic Roadmap and Volume Expectations

Mahindra leadership remains optimistic about the market potential of the BO7 despite a general cooling in global electric vehicle growth rates. Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director and CEO of Mahindra and Mahindra, stated during the earnings call that the company views this model as a primary catalyst for increasing monthly sales volumes beyond their current targets.

At present, Mahindra averages approximately 4,000 electric units per month, with plans to scale production to between 6,000 and 7,000 units within the next year. The 2027 launch of the BE.07 is intended to sustain this momentum as the brand transitions more of its portfolio toward sustainable energy solutions.

Mahindra BE 07 Focus on Internal Combustion Engines in 2026

With no new electric launches scheduled for 2026, Mahindra will pivot its focus toward refreshing its popular internal combustion engine (ICE) lineup. The company is prepared to introduce the first mid-cycle facelift for the Scorpio N, a move aimed at maintaining its dominant position in the traditional SUV market while the EV infrastructure matures.

Additionally, updates to the Thar range are expected to debut during the 2026 calendar year. While specific technical details for these refreshes remain under wraps, the strategy highlights Mahindra’s dual-track approach of securing its current market share with ICE models while preparing a robust electric pipeline for the latter half of the decade.

