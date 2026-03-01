Mumbai, March 1, 2026: Mahindra today unveiled the XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition, a more indulgent interpretation of its flagship Electric Origin SUV. Created for those who don’t just appreciate luxury but expect it to be felt, Cineluxe is where craftsmanship, technology and theatre come together, effortlessly.

Since its global unveiling in November 2024, the XEV 9e has rewritten expectations in India’s luxury SUV space. It is already India’s most awarded electric SUV, including the prestigious Green Car of the Year at ICOTY 2026, and has found favour with people of eminence – from celebrities and sportspeople to business leaders – cementing its position as their luxury SUV of choice.

The XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition introduces exclusive new exterior colours – Satin Black or Satin White – paired with all-new Chestnut Brown and Nocturne Black smooth-grain leatherette interiors. Every surface, texture and detail has been curated to elevate the in-cabin experience, turning the space into something closer to a private lounge.

At the heart of XEV 9e Cineluxe is a truly cinematic experience. A coast-to-coast triple HD display and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system with Dolby Atmos surrounds occupants with studio-grade audio-visual, while the Infinity Roof and ambient lighting offer over 16 million hues to choose from - allowing every drive to be set to mood, moment or mindset. The result is an experience designed to be savoured, not rushed.

Built on the top-of-the-line Pack Three variant, the XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition is powered by a 79 kWh battery delivering over 500 km of real-world range ensuring indulgence never comes with compromise. Whether it’s a long highway cruise or a night on the town, XEV 9e Cineluxe makes every journey feel considered and calm.

Alongside its exclusive finishes, XEV 9e Cineluxe brings with it the full suite of advanced features from Pack Three, including the StraightAhead VisionX AR heads-up display, EyeDentity Driver & Occupant Monitoring, HandsFree Park (Auto Park Assist), Secure360, and more. It also offers thoughtful new technology features such as Camp, Keep and PawPal HVAC modes, Custom Drive Modes, Digital Key, Secure360 Pro, and personalised user profiles - luxury that adapts to you, not the other way around.

The XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition isn’t about louder statements. It’s about quieter confidence. A luxury SUV that doesn’t need to prove itself - because it already has.

