Nissan Gravite Launch Today: 7-Seater MPV To Debut in India With Versatile Features and Competitive Pricing

Mumbai, February 17: Nissan India is officially set to unveil the Gravite, its highly anticipated seven-seater MPV, in the Indian market today. Positioned as a direct competitor to the Renault Triber, the Nissan Gravite marks a strategic expansion of the brand’s portfolio beyond the Magnite compact SUV. The new model enters the sub-four-metre MPV segment, targeting large families seeking an affordable yet feature-rich vehicle.

Built on the proven CMF-A+ platform shared with its Renault sibling, the Gravite introduces a distinct design language. It features the signature V-Motion grille, redesigned LED headlamps with integrated daytime running lights, and a more muscular bumper design. The vehicle is aimed at revitalising Nissan’s domestic presence by offering a practical solution for urban transport. BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro Price, Specifications and Features.

Engine Specifications and Performance

Under the hood, the Nissan Gravite will powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine. This unit is tuned to deliver 72hp and 96Nm of peak torque, providing a balance between fuel efficiency and city driveability. Nissan has confirmed that the engine will be paired with two gearbox options: a 5-speed manual transmission and a 5-speed Automated Manual Transmission (AMT).

While the initial launch focuses on the petrol powertrain, industry observers expect a dealer-fitted CNG variant to be introduced shortly to cater to mileage-conscious buyers. The MPV is expected to deliver a fuel efficiency figure in the range of 18 to 20 kmpl, depending on the driving conditions and transmission choice.

Interior Versatility and Modern Features

The standout feature of the Nissan Gravite is its "5+2" modular seating layout. The third-row seats are fully removable, allowing the boot space to expand significantly from a modest capacity to approximately 625 litres. The second row offers sliding and reclining functions to enhance passenger comfort during longer journeys.

Inside, the cabin adopts a dual-tone black and beige theme with premium touches like piano black inserts. The dashboard is equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system featuring wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other notable highlights include a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, and a wireless phone charger on higher trims.

Safety Standards and Expected Price Range

Nissan has prioritised safety by offering six airbags as standard across all variants of the Gravite. The safety suite also includes Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Hill Start Assist, and ISOFIX child seat mounts. These features aim to build on the safety reputation established by the Nissan Magnite. 2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift Spotted Testing with Larger Screen and 6-Speed Manual Transmission.

The Nissan Gravite is launched with an aggressive introductory price starting from INR 600,000 (ex-showroom), with the top-tier variants expected to reach up to INR 900,000. This positioning makes it one of the most accessible seven-seater vehicles in the country, undercutting larger MPVs while offering more versatility than standard hatchbacks.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 17, 2026 09:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).