Renault Group has announced a significant expansion plan for the Indian market, committing to the launch of seven new models by 2030. Speaking at the company’s "futuREady India" event, Renault Group CEO Francois Provost detailed the roadmap, which includes a mix of hybrid and electric vehicles (EVs). This local expansion is part of a broader global strategy to introduce 36 fresh models by the end of the decade to strengthen Renault’s international footprint.

The French automaker’s upcoming portfolio for India aims to diversify a lineup that currently consists of only three models: the Triber MPV, the Kiger compact SUV, and the recently reintroduced Duster SUV. By 2030, the company expects these new additions to help scale its presence in both the internal combustion engine and green energy segments. Kia Syros EV Launch in July 2026; Here’s What To Expect.

Out of the 36 models planned for global release, Provost clarified that 22 will be dedicated to the European market, while 14 will be launched in regions outside Europe. India remains a primary hub for this non-European growth, acting as both a critical consumer market and a manufacturing base for international trade.

Renault Expansion New SUV and EV Focus

Among the seven models slated for India, Renault confirmed the development of a new sub-4 metre SUV. This vehicle will be based on the "Bridger" concept, designed to cater to the highly competitive compact SUV segment in the country. The integration of hybrids and EVs into the local pipeline reflects Renault’s alignment with India’s evolving regulatory landscape and the increasing consumer demand for sustainable mobility.

The company has not yet provided a specific timeline for each of the seven launches but indicated that the rollout will be staggered over the next four years. The focus on SUVs remains a cornerstone of the strategy, leveraging the existing popularity of the Kiger and Duster nameplates.

Renault Expansion Targeting EUR 2 Billion in Annual Exports

Beyond local sales, Renault Group is positioning its Indian operations as a global export powerhouse. The company has set an ambitious target to reach annual exports amounting to EUR 2 billion from India by 2030. This strategy involves utilizing Indian manufacturing facilities to supply vehicles and components to various international markets, enhancing the "Make in India" initiative.

The increase in export volume is expected to go hand-in-hand with the production of the 14 models destined for markets outside Europe. By scaling production, Renault aims to achieve better cost efficiencies, which will be vital for the competitive pricing of its upcoming hybrid and electric offerings.

Renault Future Outlook for the Indian Market

The announcement comes at a time when the Indian automotive industry is witnessing a rapid shift toward electrification and premium SUV styling. Renault’s decision to triple its current India portfolio suggests a long-term commitment to regaining market share. Mahindra BE 6: Dilpreet Dhillon and Isha Sharma Team Up for New Tech-Inspired Anthem 'BE'.

Industry experts suggest that the success of this roadmap will depend heavily on the localization of EV components and the timely arrival of the Bridger-based SUV. With 36 models in the global pipeline, Renault is attempting one of its most aggressive product cycles to date to maintain relevance in a transitioning global economy.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 16, 2026 03:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).