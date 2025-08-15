New Delhi, August 15: Ola Electric has unveiled its two new EV models in India - Ola Diamondhead and Ola S1 Sport. These new electric two-wheelers are powered by the latest 4680 Bharat Cell. During today's Sankalp 2025 event, Bhavish Aggarwal's Ola Electric introduced its new models in India. The company showcased the Ola Diamondhead motorcycle in the past, along with its other upcoming models. Last year, the EV company entered the electric motorcycle market with its Ola Roadsters series.

Ola Diamondhead is a sports bike with a futuristic design for tourers and performance lovers. Alongside this new electric bike, the Bhavish Aggarwal-led EV firm also introduces Ola S1 Sport, which focuses more on performance than other models. Ola S1 Pro Sport Unveiled in India; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Key Features of New Performance-Based EV Scooter.

Ola Announced Bringing Move OS 6 to Vehicles

Ola Electric unveiled Move OS 6 and promised to introduce features such as blind spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control to control speed, improved ADAS, and safety features. Ola Electric also said to improve battery management and offer fast charging.

Ola Major Price Cuts Announcements

Ola Electric announced price cuts on its S1 Pro Gen 3 scooter, which will be delivered to customers who order. It will also be available. Also, it announced INR 10,000 off on the model. The Ola Roadster X price has been reduced to INR 1,89,999 from its previous INR 2,24,999 price.

Ola S1 Pro Sport Price, Specifications and Features Revealed

During the Ola Sankalp 2025 event, the company unveiled its Ola S1 Pro Sport model in India. This performance-oriented model has the same IDC 320 km range as the Ola S1 Pro Gen 3 variant; however, it packs a 16kWh battery. The S1 Pro Sport e-scooter takes 2.0 seconds to accelerate, and customers can reach a top speed of 152 kmph on this EV. Bhavish Aggarwal hinted at the model priced competitively to Ather 450 Apex and Aprilia SR 160 models. Government Launches FASTag-Based Annual Toll Pass for Private Vehicles on 79th Independence Day.

Ola Diamondhead Unveiled, Launch Announced Around 2027 or Later

As per many expectations, Ola Diamondhead was unveiled but was not launched. Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said that the performance-focused motorcycle will be launched with a new powerful cell other than Bharat Cell 4680. He said it would be bigger and deliver performance, yet control. He highlighted that the bike was incomplete and would take around 2027 (probably) to launch. He said Ola Diamondhead could focus on "singularity", i.e. harmony between the rider and the bike.

