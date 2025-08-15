Ola S1 Pro Sport has been launched in India and hinted price being competitively lower than the Ather 450 Apex and Aprilia SR 160. The new performance-oriented electric scooter comes with 16kWh battery that takes 2.0 seconds to accelerate and reach 152 kmph speed. Ola S1 Pro Sport delivers up to 320 km IDC range on a single charge. Ola S1 Pro Sport price starts at INR 1,49,999 BMW Price Hike in India: BMW Group To Increase Price of Its Cars by up to 3% Across Its Range, Will Come Into Effect From September 1, 2025.

Ola S1 Pro Sports Price, Specifications and Features Revealed

Ola S1 Pro Sport (Photo Credits: Ola)

