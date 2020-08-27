Meet Shawn Germain, noted marketing guru & hospitality executive born & raised in New York City. Shawn is no stranger to the music and entertainment industry, Marking his 10 year footprint in his fields; we had a chance to ask his thoughts on life moving forward, post COVID-19 for his business’.

Shawn Germain is Founder & CEO of Today’s Tomorrow, producing live events across the nation and expanding to other countries across the world. Like the rest of the world, COVID-19 had a severe impact on business for Shawn and his companies. Via today’s tomorrow regarding their 2020 scheduled events, they found themselves with no choice but to indefinitely postpone 8 confirmed concerts in New York City, 1 Miami show & 2 unannounced international shows.

When posed the question, “do you think life will ever be normal again?” Shawn countered, “was life ever normal to begin with?”

He then went on to say, “Life is real, expect the unexpected, think about it, we’re humans living on this floating rock in space, weird things are bound to happen. Adaptability is something we have no choice but to use in our daily lives, as life throws these wild scenarios at us we will adapt. In terms of future shows Today’s Tomorrow produces, The health and safety of our concertgoers, staff and the performers are our absolute #1 priority. It’s becoming less about the money at this point and more of a drive to give people an experience for a night that’ll help them forget what a hell of a year 2020 has been for most.

With whatever safety precautions are put in place for live events & gatherings entering 2021, I can guarantee we’re going to piece together some unforgettable experiences.