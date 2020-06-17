Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Auto Agencies| Jun 17, 2020 10:04 PM IST
Plastic Surgeon Dr. Scottsdale Shares His Philosophy of Helping People Look Beautiful on Their Own Terms
Dr. Scottsdale

Plastic surgery is becoming more and more popular. In 2018, 17.7 million cosmetic surgeries were performed. Plastic surgeon Dr. Scottsdale is excited about these numbers and wants to help as many people as possible so they can be their own kind of beautiful.

Dr. Scottsdale explained, “My motto is ‘Be your own kind of beautiful’”. I wanted to express to people that plastic surgery doesn’t have to be about making yourself look like a Kardashian,” he said. “It’s about being more comfortable in your own body and looking the way you want. That doesn’t have to be the way society tells you you’re supposed to be.”

You can see many of his before and after photos on his Instagram account, where he has over 170k followers. Many people enjoy following the Dr. Scottsdale brand for plastic surgery inspiration, but also his open attitude towards beauty.

Dr. Scottsdale wants people to feel comfortable and confident coming into his office. He added, “I don’t want to make them look like someone else entirely. My job is to enhance and tweak a client’s natural beauty, so they’re finally able to see it for themselves.”

Dr. Scottsdale summed up the current trend in plastic surgery as “less is more.” “I try to do minimally invasive surgery if I can get a good result with it, rather than jump to something more extreme, especially for younger patients”, he said. “This saves the client money and cuts down on any risks. The safety and happiness of my client are the most important thing to me.”

Dr. Scottsdale is the owner of Natural Results Plastic Surgery in Scottsdale, AZ. He opened the private services in 2015, which is when he also created the Dr. Scottsdale brand. He originally started his career in plastic surgery to help children. Still, every year he goes on mission trips in third world countries to help children and adults in need of medical attention.

His office has two departments. “The surgical side focuses on breast augmentation, mommy makeovers, and facelifts,” Dr. Scottsdale said. “There’s also a medical spa side, where a nurse injector (@nurse_scottsdale) and esthetician trained by me do  injectables, sexual enhancement, facials, lasers, and non-surgical body contouring.”

Dr. Scottsdale is passionate about making both men and women feel better about themselves, mentally and physically. From cancer reconstructive surgery to helping children with genetic deformities like cleft-lip, Dr. Scottsdale does all he can to help people look and feel better.

