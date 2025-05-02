On paper, a woman might feel that she has passed her biological prime, no longer sitting in her peak physical, sexual, or cognitive age range, which scientists generally identify as between her 20s and 30s. By the time she reaches her 40s—specifically 48—she might experience hot flashes, see a decline in her sex drive, and glance in the mirror, thinking it's time for some Botox. However, experts say there’s a way to feel “a hundred times better.” Many women are embracing "menopause makeovers," a term that describes a holistic approach to rejuvenating the mind, body, and overall health. With the support of a skilled team that includes endocrinologists, gynaecologists, plastic surgeons, and dermatologists, getting older doesn't have to equate to feeling old. What Is Mommy Makeover?

There’s an outdated notion that ageing equates to losing vibrancy. Nowadays, people in their 50s, 60s, and beyond are increasingly prioritizing wellness, embracing self-care, and viewing ageing as a chance for reinvention rather than decline. It’s not merely about appearances; it’s about ensuring that how you look reflects how you feel strong, confident, and full of life.

Reframing the narrative around menopause has been long overdue. Turning 50 doesn't mean it’s time for a Golden Girls-esque hairstyle or to join a Tupperware Club. Major life milestones are being postponed more than ever. Over 100,000 Americans now welcome children in their 40s, one in ten workers in the U.S. are over 55, and the average retirement age stands at 65. Life doesn’t come to a halt after 30 in truth, it often gets busier with age. As we approach 2025, with menopause typically occurring between the ages of 45 and 58, it’s important to note that Indian women tend to experience symptoms earlier than their White counterparts. This highlights the need for a fresh toolkit to help women stay active, feel empowered, and look revitalized. Emerging Trends in the Beauty Industry: A Positive Shift Towards Domestic Brands.

Pushing back against the natural biological clock is challenging due to distinct physiological changes during menopause. Estrogen decline leads to about 30 per cent collagen loss within five years, resulting in increased skin laxity, volume loss, and texture changes. This hormonal dip can cause fat loss in the face while increasing fat in the torso and breasts. Women embracing the menopause makeover movement focus on looking and feeling their best, utilizing a multi-faceted approach that includes skincare, injectables, lasers, and, in some cases, plastic surgery. Combining retinoids, peptides, and advanced procedures helps these women achieve optimal results with minimal downtime.

This new era of cosmetic procedures embraces a more holistic approach to rejuvenation, focusing on the overall health and condition of the skin quite different from the quick-fix facelifts of the past. In a recent report from Marie Claire magazine, leading dermatologists and plastic surgeons have shared their insights on the most common trends and treatments they are experiencing in their practices.

As we age, the body's production of collagen, elastin, and hyaluronic acid decreases, leading to sagging, fine lines, and dryness, especially in thinner areas like the eyes, neck, and jawline. Board-certified dermatologist Dendy Engelman, M.D. notes that this reduced protein support also results in very dry skin due to decreased moisture retention

Injectables

Dr. Engelman successfully combines the newly FDA-approved Nefertiti Lift, a Botox technique for smoothing the neck and defining the jawline, with SkinVive, a hyaluronic acid injection for skin hydration and smoothness, launched in late 2023. “We inject Botox into the platysma muscles to address sagging and creepiness as we age,” Engelman explains offering a six-month solution to skin dryness linked to menopause.

Skin Tightening Devices

Dermatologist Pooja Rambhia, M.D., advocates for pairing ultrasound therapy like Ulthera with biostimulatory fillers to enhance both tightening and plumping. “Combined treatments produce more collagen and better results than individual therapies,” she notes.

Cosmetic Surgery

With the rising demand for non-invasive treatments, many seek surgical options. The American Society of Plastic Surgeons reports a 30% increase in practitioners' workloads since 2021, driven largely by women aged 40-69, who account for 63% of liposuction patients and 81% of blepharoplasty patients.

Blepharoplasty

Dr Kolker highlights that blepharoplasty can significantly benefit menopausal patients, addressing excessive skin on the eyelids due to volume loss and elasticity issues. This procedure opens the eyes to a more youthful appearance.

Fat Restoration

Fat restoration, particularly in the tear trough area, helps transition between the eyelid and cheek and is often combined with blepharoplasty. Fat grafting is also common in the cheek area and may accompany mini-facelifts, increasingly sought by younger patients.

The menopause makeover's most vital aspect is addressing how the body functions, particularly through hormone therapy. This treatment aims to balance declining hormone levels during menopause by supplementing estrogen, testosterone, and progesterone via various methods like patches, tablets, gels, or pellets. It's important to note that hormone therapy isn't suitable for everyone and carries potential risks, including heart disease and cancer.

However, experts like board-certified OB/GYN Dr. Somi Javaid highlight the transformative benefits of hormone therapy. It can alleviate symptoms such as hot flashes, brain fog, weight gain, and low libido. Additionally, it supports muscle mass, energy, bone density, and cognition. Ultimately, this is the essence of a menopause makeover. Not to nip-tuck women into looking a decade younger, but to give them the tools (and a few tweakments) to feel like the sexiest, healthiest, most empowered version of themselves, no matter their age. “It’s made everything easier; I felt vibrant and alive again,” Smith says, who has been doing a mix of hormone therapy, Botox, and lasers for the past two years. She’s living proof that women in their 50s (and 60s 70s and 80s) are still very much in their prime.

