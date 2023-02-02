New Delhi, February 2 : Land Rover has unveiled the new updated Range Rover Velar with a whole array of updates to make the luxury SUV even more enticing. With its new styling bits and a handful of new added features the new Velar is now a meaner machine on wheels.

The Indian auto giant Tata Motors owned British luxury auto marquee, has globally unveiled the new Range Rover Velar 2023 with a whole host of updates to keep its market appeal fresh. Let’s take a look at the refreshed new Range Rover Velar. Maruti Suzuki Fronx: From Name to Its Entire Game, Have a Comprehensive Look at All-New Urban SUV.

Range Rover Velar – Exterior, Interior, Under the Hood Update Details :

When it comes to styling changes, the new Range Rover Velar flaunts a bejeweled LED DRLs adjoining the sharp and stylized headlights that flank the subtly redesigned front grille in all-black. The rear façade of the SUV flaunts a revised bumper, while the side profile has been retained. The new Velar is offered in the shades of Premium Metallic Zadar Grey and Metallic Varesine Blue. Hyundai Venue 2023 Updated Model Variant-Wise Feature Details Leaked; Check Specs and Other Details Here.

On the inside, the refreshed new luxury SUV features high-end features such as a 11.4-inch large touchscreen infotainment system with a floating curved glass display, offering the up-class look and feel. Land Rover claims that 80 per cent of the available functions can be accessed with just two taps on the home screen of this premium infotainment system. This touchscreen infotainment system is empowered by the company’s Pivi Pro system and gets over-the-air (OTA) update functionality and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. The centre console comes with a new utility storage space for the wireless charging system.

Other interior updates include a premium non-leather upholstery with wool polyurethane inserts to offer an overall plush appeal, while new leather interior colour theme options are also like Deep Garnet, Raven Blue and Cloud. There are also Moonlight Chrome accents on the steering wheel, air vents and centre console surrounds to complete the luxurious cabin.

As for the under the hood updates, the Range Rover Velar SUV retains its powertrain and comes along with its plug-in hybrid version, which has now received a battery capacity upgrade to 19.2 kWh from the previous 13.6 kWh that translates into drive range improvement.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 02, 2023 05:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).