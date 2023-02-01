New Delhi, February 1 : The funky little Hyundai Venue SUV is reportedly getting an update later in 2023. The new 2023 Hyundai Venue is expected to get a host of added features and even engine upgrade.

Moreover, way before the launch of the updated new 2023 Venue, the model's variant-wise features and specs have been all splashed on the web world. Let’s check them out. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 2023 Facelift; How the Updates Make It All the Better.

2023 Hyundai Venue: Engines & Variants :

As per the leaked reports the updated new 2023 Hyundai Venue sub-compact SUV will be getting the 1.5-litre diesel engine from its larger sibling Creta SUV. The Venue standard as well as the N Line variants will be getting endowed with an array of new features, according to reports.

As per the leaks, the 1.2-litre petrol engine will be available in the E, S, S(O) and SX variants. The 1.0-litre petrol engine will be available in S(O) and SX(O) variants only, paired with an iMT or 7-speed DCT gearbox options. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre diesel motor will be available in the S+, SX and SX(O) variants. Apart from these, the sporty Venue N Line will be offered in the N6 and N8 trim models.

New 2023 Hyundai Venue - Variant-wise Added Features :

According to the reports, the 2023 Hyundai Venue S variant will come with features such as an 8-inch infotainment system with wireless connectivity, 4.2-inch digital instrument cluster, automatic headlamps, ESC, HAC, electric ORVMs, keyless entry, TPMS, rear AC vents, steering-mounted audio control, voice recognition and 15-inch steel wheels. Honda Amaze Next Generation Model To Launch in India in 2024; Know All About It Here.

The 2023 Venue S(O) model will come equipped with side airbags apart from the standard driver and passenger airbags. It is also expected to offer a height-adjustable driver’s seat, rear view camera, LED projector headlamps, LED taillights and cruise control.

The compact SUV’s SX variant will get updated with the addition of an 8-inch touchscreen with Telematics, automatic climate control, a wireless charger, electric ORVMs with auto fold, puddle lamps and an electric panoramic sunroof.

The top-of-the-line SX(O) of the 2023 Venue will be coming braced with a set of curtain airbags, leather seat upholstery, 4-way power adjustable driver’s seat, ambient lighting, air purifier and 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. The DCT version will also offer drive modes and paddle shifters additionally.

The sporty Venue N Line 2023 will be offering a few of additional features including some styling features, decals, rear disc brakes and a tuned exhaust among others.

