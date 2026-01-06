Mumbai, January 6: Nissan is officially set to expand its global SUV portfolio with the upcoming world premiere of the Nissan Tekton, scheduled for 4 February 2026. The new SUV will play a key role in strengthening Nissan’s presence in key global markets, including India. The Tekton has been previewed with bold and rugged design cues inspired by larger Nissan SUVs, positioning it as a modern and capable mid-size offering.

The upcoming launch marks an important step for Nissan as it looks to refresh its SUV lineup with contemporary styling and advanced features. Positioned in the C-segment, the Tekton is expected to compete with popular mid-size SUVs in India. Production for the Indian market is expected to take place at the Renault-Nissan alliance plant in Chennai, supporting localisation and export plans. Mahindra XUV 7XO Price, Specifications and Features.

Nissan Tekton Specifications and Features

The Nissan Tekton is built on the CMF-B modular platform, which it is expected to share with the next-generation Renault Duster. The SUV is expected to feature connected C-shaped LED headlights, a prominent grille, and a muscular stance. Inside, it is likely to offer a modern cabin layout with a digital instrument cluster, a large touchscreen infotainment system, wireless smartphone connectivity, and a panoramic sunroof.

Official powertrain details have not yet been confirmed. However, the Tekton is expected to launch with petrol engine options, potentially including a turbocharged unit, paired with manual and automatic transmission choices. Nissan is also evaluating hybrid powertrains and all-wheel-drive options for future variants. Safety features are expected to include advanced driver-assistance systems, a 360-degree camera, and a strong focus on passenger protection. 2026 Kia Seltos Price, Specifications and Features; Here Is Everything To Know About All-New SUV Launched by Kia India.

Nissan Tekton Price in India

The Nissan Tekton price in India has not been officially announced; however as per expectations, it could be launched between INR 11 to INR 18 lakh price range. Based on its positioning in the mid-size SUV segment, it is expected to be priced competitively against established rivals. Final pricing and variant details are likely to be revealed closer to the India launch, which is expected later in 2026 following the global debut in February.

