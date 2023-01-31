New Delhi, January 31 : Maruti Suzuki unveiled its all-new sub-compact crossover - the Fronx at the Auto Expo 2023 earlier this month. The Maruti Suzuki Fronx seems to be an instant success even before its official market launch, given its cool urban SUV stance, capable underpinnings and a very unique moniker.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx is a very off-beat name to start with, and generated a lot of curiosity regarding its origin or meaning. Here, we will look into not only at its name, but also everything else that matters, so read on. Maruti Suzuki Fronx EV on the Anvil; Expected India Launch in 2025.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx – Name and Kind :

To start with ‘Fronx’ might seem to be a very queer choice for a name of new car, but it definitely grabs attention. The name ‘Fronx’ is a mix of two words - Frontier and Next, and definitely stands for a modern urban vehicle.

Now, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx is essentially the beefed-up SUV or crossover version of the Baleno premium hatchback. Based on the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, the Fronx is a sub-4 metre compact SUV that offers the promise of global quality built and premium look and feel.

Being an urban crossover the Frox flaunts a coupe-SUV styling and looks pretty bold and stylish. It boasts of a sweeping roofline and a contemporary aerodynamic exterior styling making sure its small size offer a big road presence. To look at par with the innumerable new SUVs in India, the Fronx gets a tall stance, high ground clearance and an overall beefy look to exude the SUV visual appeal.

The Fronx flaunts the Nexwave front grille, a bold front fascia in black and a thick chrome strip to jazz it up. The crossover also gets crystal blocks inspired cool cube shaped DRLs up front and connected LED lights stretching across its tailgate to grab eyeballs. On the whole, the Fronx looks cool, bold and full of attitude that should strike the right chords with the modern Indian small SUV lovers. Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG Launched in India; Know All Specs, Features and Price Details.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx - What’s Inside?

On the inside, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx gets endowed with a dual-tone black and Bordeaux upholstery with metal inserts on the dashboard to make for a premium and plush feel. The sub-compact SUV is loaded with premium features such as a 9-inch vertical-shaped infotainment system with a 360-degree camera, premium 6 speaker Arkamy’s music system, Head-up display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless phone charger, paddle shifters and much more. Nevertheless, it lacks the loved premium feature of panoramic sunroof.

Safety features are also big on the Fronx, including up to 6 airbags Electronic Stability Program, ABS with EBD and brake assist, Hill Hold Assist, ISOFIX child seats, and more. The Fronx also boasts of over 40 connected features with the Suzuki Connect.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx - Under The Hood Bits :

Maruti Suzuki has reintroduced its punchy Boosterjet 1-litre turbo petrol engine that is capable of churning out 99bhp of max power and 147.6Nm of peak torque. This is the same engine that used to power the sporty Baleno RS, but it has now gor endowed with mild-hybrid technology as well for the Fronx. The petrol mill gets a 5-speed manual and the 6-speed automatic torque converter transmission options.

The Fronx will also be offered powered by a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine generating 88.5bhp of power and 113Nm of torque, paired to a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT option.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx - Rivals In The Market :

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx SUV obviously has many contenders in the market. Given the incredible demands for SUVs. The Fronx will be locking its horns with the likes of the very popular Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger and its own sibling Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2023 02:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).