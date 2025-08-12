New Delhi August 12: Renault Kiger facelift launch date in India is set for August 24, 2025. Following the recent launch of the Renault Triber facelift, the next-gen Kiger will be the second vehicle to showcase in Renault’s Rethink brand transformation strategy. The new Renault Kiger model is expected to receive updates in its exterior design and interior features. While the powertrain options are likely to remain unchanged, the facelift Kiger may come with a slightly higher price compared to the existing variants.

The Renault Kiger facelift is expected to introduce a new green colour option. The new Kiger may also feature updated graphics on the C-pillar. Additionally, the facelifted model is likely to come with a smoked-out reverse light section. As per a report of Autocar India, the Renault Kiger facelift price in India may come in between INR 6.5 lakh and INR 11.5 lakh.

Renault Kiger Facelift Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the Renault Kiger facelift is expected to bring a new look, starting with an updated front bumper design. One of the most noticeable changes will likely be Renault’s latest logo, which is anticipated to be paired with a redesigned grille. The vehicle is also expected to feature a new headlamp cluster.

The new Renault Kiger is might feature a new interior theme along with upgraded upholstery. The updated model will probably offer an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system and an updated digital instrument cluster. It may also include wireless phone charging, automatic climate control, and wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The Renault Kiger facelift is expected to retain its current engine options. It may offer a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 72 PS of power and 96Nm of torque. It may also include a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine delivering 100 PS and 160 Nm of torque, paired with a choice of a 5-speed manual transmission or CVT.

