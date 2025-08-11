Bengaluru, August 11: Ola Electric customers have reportedly raised new problems about not having the ECO mode in their electric scooters. Bhavish Aggarwal's EV company has implemented the long-anticipated change in the riding modes for Indian customers. According to the latest information, along with disabling the ECO mode, Ola Electric also turned off various other features.

Ola Electric regularly provides OTA updates to its e-scooters to enhance the riding experience and add new features or improve the old ones. However, the company has removed some of the key features used by its S1 Pro customers. Recently, the company started rolling out the new update for its Ola S1 Pro Gen-3 model and Ola Roadster electric motorcycles. Tesla Delhi Showroom Opens: Elon Musk’s EV Company Inaugurates Its 2nd Showroom in Delhi NCR at Worldmark 3 Complex in Aerocity, 1st Opened in Mumbai Last Month.

Ola Latest Update Turns Off ECO Mode

Ola Electric's latest update introduces several new features and functions; however, after installing the OTA update, several customers reported issues with their electric vehicle. According to a new report by MotoOctane, several OLA customers reported that their scooters started showing "CAN errors". It said some customers also started facing problems like "deactivation of ECO mode".

Ola Electrics Offers Disabled Features in Move OS+ Paid Subscription

The report mentioned that Ola Electric now requires the Move OS+ subscription from customers to use features like smart-charging, ride modes, TPMS (tyre pressure monitoring system) and voice commands. However, the issue is related to the software update, not the scooter itself, said the report.

How to Fix Ola ECO Mode and Other Features Disabled in New Update?

Ola scooters automatically update their systems online and install the update. Since it is not a manual process, it may show the customers "CAN Error" displayed on their screen. It can be fixed by restarting the device. If it does not work twice or three times, customers must visit their nearest OLA service station. The customers can hard reset their EV using the Reverse button and the Cruise button at the same time. Otherwise, reach out to the Ola customer care.

Ola Buyers Need to Pay INR 10,000 for ECO Mode?

According to MotoOctane, many customers commented that they faced a different issue with their scooter showing "Buy Move OS+ for ECO Mode." To offer advanced features/functions like ride modes and themes, the Ola scooters require Move OS+ software, which is included when they are shipped. If a customer is not subscribed to Move OS+, then they will have to pay to get it. Waymo Saves Life: Broadcaster Piers Morgan Shares How Alphabet-Owned Company’s Self-Driving Cab Saved Him From Potential Crash; Here’s What Happened.

Ola S1X riders will have to pay INR 5,000, and Ola S1 Pro users must pay INR 10,000. The Move OS+ subscription will be valid for three years, after which customers will have to renew it.

