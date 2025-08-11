New Delhi, August 11: KTM 160 Duke has been launched in India by the Austrian motorcycle company KTM. The new street motorcycle is introduced as an entry-level model in India. From a stylish and aggressive look to powerful performance, the KTM 160 Duke makes a bold statement for those who love the thrill of riding bikes. With this new bike launch, KTM aims to take on the Yamaha MT-15 in the segment.

KTM 160 Duke price in India starts at INR 1.84,998 (ex-showroom Delhi), and the street bike is available for an INR 1,999 booking price. The streetfighter is offered in the following colours - Electronic Orange, Silver Metallic Matt and Atlantic Blue. 2025 Hero Glamour 125 May Soon Launch in India, Likely To Include Cruise Control Feature; Check Expected Specifications.

KTM 160 Duke Specifications and Features

The INR 1.84 lakh KTM 160 Duke 2025 comes with a 164.2cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled SOHC four-stroke engine capable of producing 18.74 bhp power at 9,500 rpm and 15.5 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox. The bike does not have a quickshifter, which is available in other models like the KTM 390 Duke and the KTM 250 Duke.

The 2025 KTM 160 Duke comes with a 5-inch LCD dash display, and the riders get navigation with Bluetooth connectivity. The street bike offers off-road dual-channel ABS. It also has an option to switch off the rear wheel system. The bike has a Split Trellis Frame and disc brakes on the front (radial calliper) and rear (floating calliper). It has a 10.1-litre fuel tank capacity and 815 mm of saddle height. Tesla Delhi Showroom Opens: Elon Musk’s EV Company Inaugurates Its 2nd Showroom in Delhi NCR at Worldmark 3 Complex in Aerocity, 1st Opened in Mumbai Last Month.

The new KTM 160 Duke features LED headlights and has an LCD Speedo instrument cluster type. Additionally, the street-naked bike comes with SuperMoto mode.

