New Delhi, February 19: Rolls-Royce has unveiled its new top-performance model of its Spectre model. The new Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge comes with updated power and torque compared to the standard version, making it the most powerful EV launched by the company. The British multinational luxury car maker is expected to introduce the Black Badge Spectre in India at around INR 7.5 to INR 8 crore price.

So far, the details revealed by the company showed that the Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge EV would offer an electric range of 493 to 530 km on a single charge. The massive battery on this premium electric vehicle would take 4.1 seconds to go from 0 to 100 mph. The car comes with notable changes in the chassis and steering. The company also tweaked the roll stabilisation system. Tesla Car Launch Date, Price in India: Elon Musk May Launch Tesla Cars by April 2025, Prices Could Be Below INR 22 Lakh.

Rolls-Royce Black Badge Spectre Specifications and Features

Rolls-Royce Black Badge Spectre can generate a maximum 659 hp power and peak torque of 1,075 Nm and sends this power to all four wheels, making it a powerful EV offered by the UK-based luxury car maker. The engineers at Rolls-Royce identified the areas of improvement and tweaked the performance to deliver a dynamic driving experience and better comfort. The car comes with an Infinity Mode, which unlocks 485kW of raw power and can be activated with a single click of a button on the steering wheel.

When it comes to exteriors, the Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge has a Vapour Violet paint finish that evokes neon-lit 1980s and 1990s club culture. The car offers a coloured illuminated grille backplate and illuminated front fascia. The interior of the Black Badge Spectre is also premium, with a signature dark finish embodying the car's rebellious persona. Rolls-Royce Black Badge Spectre has 23-inch five-spoke forged aluminium. BYD Sealion 7 Launched in India in Premium and Performance Variants; Check Price, Specifications and Features of BYD Auto’s New EV.

According to reports, the Spectre Black Badge will likely be launched at a maximum price of INR 9.2 crore and will likely cost INR 1.6 crore more than the standard variant.

