Mumbai, February 19: Elon Musk's Tesla is present in over 50 countries, including China and is considered among the top companies to produce electric vehicles (EVs). Besides, the company pioneered technologies such as FSD (Full Self-Driving), which many EV firms struggle with. Besides, the company offers vehicles of premium quality and a longer range. Currently, the company offers Tesla Model Y, Tesla Model S, Tesla Model 3, Tesla Model X and Cybertruck.

Tesla India entry has been anticipated for years. Last year also, Indian government was reportedly in conversation with Elon Musk's company but due to some policies, the company and its CEO paused India launch. According to a report by CNBC TV18, Tesla CEO Elon Musk would likely begin its sales in India around April 2025 and launch its retail services. India Can Manufacture Affordable EVs at Scale, Says Mahindra & Mahindra CEO Anish Shah As Tesla Ramps Up Hiring in Mumbai, New Delhi Ahead of Its Potential Entry.

At first, the electric vehicle maker is expected to import cars from its Tesla plant located in Germany and sell them to India, marking its entry in the country after a long time. Elon Musk's Tesla would target the Indian market by offering affordable EVs as compared to its premium priced models available in various countries.

In India, the SUV EVs range from INR 14 to INR 50 lakh, which includes Tata Nexon to BYD Sealion 7 and even higher models from other companies like BMW iX, costing up to INR 1.40 crore. However, China's BYD Auto is currently the number one electric vehicle maker in the world, which could pose a threat to Tesla coming to India.

Tesla Car Price in India, Entry, Hiring

According to the report, Tesla could launch its EV model in India starting at USD 25,000 (around INR 21-22 lakh). It also mentioned that Elon Musk-run company also finalised the showroom locations to start its operations at Aerocity in Delhi and BKC in Mumbai. The operations are expected to start very soon. Tesla already started hiring for multiple roles in Mumbai and Delhi locations, hinting at its entry in India. Tesla, Kia, BMW and 2 More Companies To Recall Over 76,000 Vehicles Over Faulty Parts.

Elon Musk recently met with PM Narendra Modi in the US and discussed various topics. A few days after the meeting, Tesla began hiring in India. CNBC TV18 said that India would further cut down the import duty on electric vehicles due to the threat of the United States imposing tariffs. US President Donald Trump remarked during PM Narendra Modi's visit to the US that high tariffs in India made it difficult to sell cars, and despite lowering the duties from the previous, they still remained high. Trump threatened all the countries with high reciprocal tariffs on US imports.

