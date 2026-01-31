Mumbai, January 31: The Indian two-wheeler landscape is bracing for a significant transformation in February 2026, as several high-profile motorcycles from global and domestic giants prepare for their market debut. Following the recent unveiling of the Honda Shine 125 Limited Edition, the momentum is shifting toward the middleweight and premium commuter segments. Enthusiasts are particularly focused on the arrival of Royal Enfield’s latest twin-cylinder offering and Triumph’s more accessible entry into the Indian roadster market.

This month is characterised by a diverse mix of retro-modern cruisers, adventure tourers, and updated sports commuters. Major players like TVS and Bajaj are also expected to refresh their most popular lineups to comply with the latest BS6 Phase 2B norms while adding sophisticated technological features. Industry experts suggest that these launches will play a crucial role in defining market shares for the first half of the year, with a clear focus on balancing performance with competitive pricing. Norton Atlas GT Adventure Motorcycle Spotted Testing in India for 1st Time; Check Expected Launch Date, Price and Specifications.

Upcoming Bike Launches February 2026

Royal Enfield Bullet 650: Expected to be the biggest launch of the month, the Bullet 650 will bring the 648cc parallel-twin engine to the legendary Bullet brand. It is anticipated to produce 46.4 bhp and 52.3 Nm of torque, with an estimated price range of INR 2,80,000 to INR 3,40,000 (ex-showroom).

Triumph Speed 350: Aiming to rival the Royal Enfield Classic 350, this new entry-level Triumph is expected to be priced around INR 1,90,000. It will likely feature a 350cc air-cooled engine designed for smooth city performance and premium neo-retro aesthetics.

TVS Apache RTX 300: A new adventure-styled variant in the Apache family, the RTX 300 is rumoured to debut with a 300cc liquid-cooled engine. It is expected to be priced between INR 1,99,000 and INR 2,34,000, targeting riders looking for a versatile tourer.

2026 Bajaj Pulsar: Bajaj is set to update the Pulsar lineup with a new 2026 edition, likely focusing on the 125cc to 150cc range. Expected to start at a competitive INR 95,000, the new variant will feature refreshed graphics and enhanced LED lighting.

Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr: Marking Brixton's entry into the Indian adventure segment, the Crossfire 500 Storr is expected around February 16. With an estimated price of INR 5,50,000, it features a 486cc parallel-twin engine and rugged, off-road styling.

FB Mondial Piega 452: This Italian streetfighter is anticipated to launch in India via the Motohaus network. It features a 449.5cc twin-cylinder engine and a unique single-sided swingarm, with an expected price near INR 5,00,000.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 (New Variant): A new, more off-road-focused iteration of the Himalayan 450 is expected to arrive this month. Pricing is estimated to sit between INR 3,06,000 and INR 3,37,000, potentially introducing tubeless spoke wheels as standard.

2026 Hero Mavrick 440: Hero is expected to roll out an updated version of the Mavrick 440, possibly a Scrambler variant. It will retain the 440cc oil-cooled engine with prices expected to hover around INR 2,30,000.

Middleweight Cruiser and ADV Segment Trends

The core trend for February 2026 is the "democratisation of twin-cylinders," as Royal Enfield moves its 650cc platform into more traditional segments. This move is designed to offer a more powerful upgrade path for millions of existing 350cc owners. Simultaneously, the adventure segment is seeing the arrival of boutique European brands like Brixton and FB Mondial, which are betting on Indian riders' increasing appetite for exclusive, high-performance machines. KTM 390 Adventure R To Be Launched in India Soon; Check Price, Features and Specifications of Upcoming Off-Road Focused Motorcycle.

For the budget-conscious commuter, the updates to the Bajaj Pulsar and Honda Shine series show that manufacturers are not ignoring the volume-heavy 125cc-150cc space. These bikes are increasingly adopting "big bike" features like digital instrument clusters with Bluetooth connectivity and single-channel ABS. As the cost of manufacturing stabilises, these February launches are expected to offer better value-for-money propositions than the models they replace.

