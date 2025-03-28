New Delhi, March 28: Royal Enfield has launched its latest bike, the Royal Enfield Classic 650, in India. The new motorcycle blends retro charm with modern technology to deliver a refined riding experience. You can also personalise the Classic 650 by adding a wide range of genuine motorcycle accessories. These accessories come in different categories, including protection, electrical components, controls, luggage, and more.

The Classic 650 is offered in three variants and four colour options. The Hotrod variant is available in two colours, which are Vallam Red and Bruntingthorpe Blue. The second one is called the Classic variant, which comes in a Teal colour. The third variant, called Chrome, offers a Black Chrome colour. The Classic 650 Twin maintains a signature stance with an upright handlebar, a saddle-style seat, and mid-set footpegs for a well-balanced and enjoyable riding experience. The motorcycle has a removable backseat feature.

Royal Enfield Classic 650 Specifications and Features

The Classic 650 Twin is equipped with a digital-analog instrument cluster that includes Tripper navigation to provide turn-by-turn directions. The bike has LED headlamps and a pilot light to offer improved illumination and visibility. The bike features twin exhausts for a classic appeal while enhancing performance and is equipped with disc brakes on the front and rear wheels with a Dual Channel ABS system.

The bike has a wheelbase of 1475mm and delivers a ground clearance of 154mm. The Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin is powered by a 647.95cc, inline twin-cylinder, 4-stroke SOHC engine, delivering a maximum power of 34.6 kW at 7,250 rpm and 52.3 Nm of peak torque at 5,650 rpm. The Classic 650 Twin comes with a 6-speed constant mesh gearbox.

Royal Enfield Classic 650 Price in India

The Royal Enfield Classic 650 price in India starts at INR 3,37,000 lakh (ex-showroom) for Bruntingthorpe Blue and Vallam Red. The Teal variant is priced at INR 3,41,000 lakh (ex-showroom), and the Black Chrome price is INR 3,50,000 lakh (ex-showroom). Interested customers can book the Classic 650, and deliveries will likely begin in April.

