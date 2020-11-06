Royal Enfield, the Chennai-based motorcycle manufacturer has officially launched the highly awaited Meteor 350 bike in the country. Introduced with a starting price of Rs 1.75 lakh (ex-showroom), the bike comes in three variants - Fireball, Stellar and Supernova. The main highlights of the bike are Tripper Navigator, halogen bulbs with an LED light guide, windshield, 15-litre fuel tank, LED taillight, low and wide seat for comfortable rides and more. Royal Enfield Meteor 350 India Launch Highlights.

The new Meteor 350 is offered in three variants - Fireball, Stellar and Supernova. While the Fireball variant is available in two paint jobs - Fireball Yellow and Fireball Red, Stellar version is offered in three colours - Stellar Blue, Stellar Red and Stellar Black. The top-end variant - Supernova also comes in two colours - Supernova Brown and Supernova Blue.

The bike is powered by a J series air-cooled, 349cc, SOHC engine with EFI system. The engine makes 20.2 BHP of maximum power and 27Nm of peak torque. It is mated with a 5-speed gearbox transmitting power to the rear wheel. It also gets a 15-litre fuel tank that should be sufficient to cater to long touring needs.

The newly launched Royal Enfield Meteor 350 uses a twin double spine frame. It is fitted with 41mm front fork suspension and twin-tube emulsion shock absorbers with 6-step adjustable pre-load. It gets 19-inch tubeless alloy wheel and the rear there is 17-inch alloy wheel, assisted by dual-channel ABS. The braking duties are carried out by 300mm front disc brake and 270 mm rear disc brake.

As far as the prices are concerned, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 motorcycle is priced at Rs 1.5 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Fireball variant. The Stellar variant costs Rs 1.8 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-end variant Supernova will retail at Rs 1.9 lakh (ex-showroom). The newly launched Royal Enfield Meteor 350 competes against the recently launched Honda H'Ness CB350.

