The launch of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is set for today. The event is slated to start at 11:30 am IST. The said model will replace the Thunderbird 350X motorcycle. The upcoming Meteor 350cc is expected to be priced between Rs 1.60 lakh (Ex-showroom) to Rs 1.90 lakh (Ex-showroom) & will rival the likes of Honda H'ness. Ahead of the launch, the Meteor 350 bike has been teased on Royal Enfield's official Twitter handle. Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launching Today in India, Watch LIVE Streaming of the Event Here.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 (Photo Credits: Royal Enfield)

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350cc is expected to come in three models - Fireball, Stellar & Supernova. The entry-level is likely to be called Fireball whereas other costly variants might be called Stellar & Supernova. As the name suggests, Royal Enfield will launch the Royal Enfield Meteor with a 350cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, long-stroke engine coupled with a 5-speed gearbox.

Block your calendar for tomorrow's live digital launch of the Royal Enfield Meteor. Live Stream starts 6th Nov 2020 | 11:30AM IST Sign up today by visiting https://t.co/oSewgtvYJr so you #MissOutOnNothing#MissOutOnNothing#Meteor350#CruiseEasy#RoyalEnfield#RidePure pic.twitter.com/Px9HMZGAbV — Royal Enfield (@royalenfield) November 5, 2020

The upcoming Meteor 350 bike might come with a new twin-pod cluster instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity. The console is expected to get a bigger pod with analogue speedometer & a smaller pod that might feature a TFT colour display for navigation. Other features could include Odometer, Fuel Graph, service reminder & Tripmeter, a circular halogen headlamp, LED DRL, LED tail lamps, forward-set footpegs & raised handlebar & more.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 (Photo Credits: Royal Enfield)

The bike is likely to come in seven shades - Stellar Red Metallic, Stellar Black Matte, Stellar Blue Metallic, Fireball Yellow, Fireball Red, Supernova Brown & Supernova Blue. The upcoming Meteor 350cc motorcycle was also spotted amid testing on the public roads a few months back.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 06, 2020 10:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).