Shubham Kumar, a 20 Year Old Entrepreneur & Investor from India

Shubham Kumar

Shubham Kumar is a director at all the companies owned by Shree Gopal Group and is also an active investor in the Stock Market & Crypto Currencies.

Shubham Kumar, was born in Bihar, India on May 25th, 2000. He did his schooling from the prestigious Sherwood College, Nainital. He studied here from 2009 to 2016. He then went on to finishing his high school from DPS Dwarka between 2017 to 2019. He is currently pursuing BBA 3 Continent from Amity University, Noida and will graduate in this course by 2022.

He believes that “hard work breeds success” and lives by this code. He is the son of Mr. Rajeev Kumar, a successful businessman & philanthropist in Bihar, India. Shubham looks unto his father as his role model and has learnt a lot from him.

Currently Shubham is on the Board of Directors for the following companies, Shree Gopal Motors, Shree Gopal Auto Private Limited, Rajeev Tradecomm Private Limited, Vistas Jewellers Private Limited & Sumud Healthcare Private Limited. He is also a Trustee at Rajeev Global Educational Trust, which owns and operates a school & a college in Bihar, India. His businesses are in the Automotive Sector, Hospitality Sector, Jewellery Sector, Education Sector & Healthcare Sector.

Though Shubham is still quite young, he still helps his father in managing their 10 Automotive Showrooms, 1 Jewellery Boutique, 1 Hotel, 1 School, 1 College and 1 Hospital by handling the media marketing and online presence of the business all while pursuing his degree in BBA from Amity University. He also has a habit of researching new industries and providing business ideas to his father to invest in and in return, his father continues to provide him with valuable business advices.

Recently, Shubham attended an award function along with his family which was in London, U.K. and was organised by ICICI Lombard GIC & Maruti Suzuki India Limited, where he received multiple awards for his management role in his Maruti Suzuki Showrooms. And this is not the first time, as he has received quite a lot of awards for achieving difficult goals and targets from his companies in the last few years.

Well, this is more than we can expect from a 20 year old entrepreneur and investor.

Last year Shubham started Conuva Solutions Private Limited, his own Media Marketing & IT Services Company which has worked and collaborated with a lot of India & USA based companies. Recently he collaborated with AKG Creative Inc. (USA Based) to act as his companies counterpart in the United States of America.

Currently he is working with his father to establish and operate a Multi Speciality Hospital & a Nursing College in Bihar, India which will bring medical facilities & education to a major portion of the state, and will also provide a lot of jobs in the area. The reason behind this initiative Is the recent COVID outbreak in the country. The outbreak showed him

the medical facilities shortfall and requirement in his state and he plans to establish these facilities in his state by 2022.

Contact Information:

Name: Shubham Kumar Email: me@shubham1286.com Phone number: (+91) 7362 88888888

Instagram: www.instagram.com/ 9600shubham

Personal Website: www.shubham1286.com Company Website: www.shreegopalgroup.org