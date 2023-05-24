Bangalore, May 24: Simple ONE was initially unveiled in 2021. Finally, the Bengaluru-based start-up has launched the electric scooter in the Indian market. It comes with several improvements.

The Simple ONE Electric Scooter is powered by a patented PMSM motor that offers up to 8.5 KW peak / 4.5 KW continuous power and 72NM peak torque. It can go from 0 to 40kmph in just 2.77 seconds. However, the top speed is limited to 105kmph. Riders can choose from four driving modes - Eco, Ride, Dash and Sonic. Mercedes-Benz SL55 AMG India Launch Imminent; Checkout Launch Date, Powertrain, Expected Price and All Key Details.

The 5KW battery pack includes fixed and removable (portable) batteries. It promises a 212 KM range in IDC with 6% SoC left. It can be charged at a 1.5 km range per min with Simple Loop charging stations. At home, you can go from 0 to 80% in 5 hours and 54 minutes.

The company claims that the Simple ONE comes with IP67 ratings for the whole scooter, including the battery pack. The electric two-wheeler includes a 7-inch (1024×600 pixels) touchscreen with a customizable interface. You can take calls thanks to 4G and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.

The Simple ONE Electric Scooter is completely Made-in-India. The thermal management system is developed collaboratively with IIT-Indore. Govt Cuts FAME-II Subsidy on Electric Two-Wheelers From June 2023.

Simple ONE Electric Scooter Price

The price of the Simple ONE Electric Scooter starts at Rs 1,45,000 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). The top-end model comes at Rs 1,58,000 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). It ships with a 750W charger. You can choose from Namma Red, Brazen Black, Azure Blue, Grace White, BrazenX and LightX colour options.

Sales will start on June 6th. The company claims that the scooter has received 1 lakh pre-bookings so far.

