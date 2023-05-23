New Delhi, May 23: German luxury auto behemoth Mercedes-Benz is bracing up to launch the SL55 AMG in the Indian market. The SL is a flagship convertible and replaces the S-Class Cabriolet and the AMG GT Roadster in car giant’s product line-up.

The Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 will be coming to the Indian shores via the CBU (completely built unit) route as a fully imported luxury vehicle, and will be priced likewise. Here are the other key details about the new marvellous Merc model. Maruti Suzuki Jimny To Launch in June; Here’s Complete Details on Launch Date, Powertrain, Variants, Features, Rivals and More.

Mercedes-Benz SL55 AMG - Styling

The Mercedes-Benz SL55 AMG is currently in its seventh generation model and is a 2-door sporty convertible with a retractable fabric roof. The car flaunts a perfect amalgamation of sleek and contemporary styling along with aggressive sporty appeal. The Merc SL exudes style and power from all the angles turning heads everywhere it goes. It gets adorned with highly stylized triangular headlights integrated with LED DRLs and sporty and highly stylish low-slung Panamericana front grille.

At its rear end, this beautiful beast of a machine flaunts eye-catching slim LED taillights which are kept absolutely flush with the aerodynamic sleek design of the rear bumper. And as it is a fully loaded sporty hot AMG version, it also comes complete with mean looking alloys and quad exhaust tips. Volkswagen Tiguan 2023 Launched in India With ADAS Tech Tech, New Features and Updated Powertrain; Checkout Price and All Key Details.

Mercedes-Benz SL55 AMG - Powertrain, Expected Price & Rivals

Under its hood, the Mercedes-AMG SL55 gets a powerful 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that has the ability to generate a massive 471 BHP of maximum power and a humongous 700 Nm of peak torque. The engine gets powered with a 9-speed automatic transmission gearbox and empowered with the brand’s 4Matic all-wheel drive system. The SL55 is also the first Merc roadster to come endowed with a rear-axle steering offered as standard.

The Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 will be launching in India on June 22 and is expected to be priced around at Rs 80 lakh. Post its India launch, the Mercedes-AMG SL 55 will have no direct rivals, so it will be one of its kind. However, it will go up against the likes of the BMW M340i and the Audi S5 Sportback.

