New Delhi, February 15: Electric Vehicles have gained popularity in recent years as fuel prices have risen, leading to the higher cost of transportation. First, CNG and now the EV are considered the best solutions for commuting from one place to another. Today, many electric companies and vehicle manufacturers want to take advantage of the vast opportunity in the electric vehicle market. The latest report says that the Sony Group and Honda's 2022 collaboration for Electric Vehicles to launch three EV models by 2030.

According to a report by English Jagran, Sony's official said in October to procure batteries from Honda for its latest "AFEELA' electric vehicle from the US, where Honda was building a factory. The report said that the collaboration between Sony and Honda will roll out three electric vehicles (EVs) by the decade's second half. It highlighted that it will roll out a sedan in 2025, a sport utility vehicle by 2027, and a compact car around 2028. BYD Seal Launch Confirmed on March 5; Check Expected Specifications, Features, Range and Other Details Ahead of Launch of BYD Auto’s All-Electric Sedan.

The report said the 2025 Sedan, with this Sony Honda Mobility collaboration, could compete with Tesla. The report by Times of India said that the formation of the Sony Honda Mobility joint venture in 2022 underscores Honda's ambition to narrow the gap between EV competitors. It further said that Sony's proficiency in software and Honda's expertise in the automotive industry could introduce new EVs in the market. Skoda Slavia Style Edition Launched in India; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

The English Jagran's report said that Sony Honda Mobility announced in January 2023 that it would launch a sedan under its 'AFEELA' brand name in late 2025. It said the delivery will be scheduled in North America by early 2026. The collaboration was formed in 2022 to catch up with the electric vehicle rivals. Currently, only limited information is available about the AFEELA Prototype 2024 as the website has only shared some pictures and few details about its ambitious project.

