New Delhi, February 14: BYD Seal, an all-electric sedan from BYD Auto, has long been rumoured to launch in India. BYD Auto and Tesla are the two largest EV makers in the world, and with India being such a large market, both companies may offer their best electric vehicles in the country. Ahead of Tesla's arrival, BYD Auto has reportedly confirmed to launch its BYD Seal sedan in India on March 5, 2024.

BYD Seal is a popular electric car model from China's BYD Auto Automotive Company, offering a long-range and attractive design. According to the report by Auto Car India, with BYD Seal as its third model, the Chinese multinational passenger vehicle company will expand its portfolio in the Indian EV market. The report said the Seal electric car will join other models, such as Atto 3 SUV and e6 MPV. Range Rover Electric SUV To Launch in 2025, Company Says Its EV Model Has More Than 16,000 Interested Buyers: Report.

BYD Seal Specifications and Features

According to Auto Car India's report, the BYD Seal was spied testing near Chennai's outskirts, and mentioned that the dealers have already unofficially started accepting bookings for the model. The report said the Seal was launched with two battery options in the international markets - a 61.4kWh unit offering a 500km range and 82.5kWh offering up to 700km range. The report said that the 700kms variant is expected to launch in India.

The report further said the BYD Seal could offer up to 530hp and 670Nm torque. The Seal from BYD reportedly has 180kph of top speed and weighs 2.2 tonnes. Additionally, it said that the car is 4,800mm in length, 1,460mm in height, 1,875mm in width and 2,920mm in wheelbase. The Auto Car India report also highlighted that the car will have LED DRLs, a full-width LED light bar, a split headlamp design, and an "ocean aesthetic design.

According to the official BYD Auto website for the EU, the international model has been introduced with an immersive driving theatre with a high-quality audio system, integrated sports seats, smart storage options - 400-litre in rear trunk and 53-litre in front trunk, panoramic roof, rotatable touchscreen and more. The company claims that The BYD Seal international model can be charged in 26 minutes with a 150kW DC charging. The international variant also supports 11kW AC charging at home. Tesla Temporarily Trims Some of Its 'Model Y' Vehicles Prices in the US To Grow Sales Amid Rising Competition From China.

BYD Seal Price in India and Deliveries (Expected)

According to the report by Auto Car India, BYD Auto is expected to launch the car in India around Rs 50 lakh, ex-showroom. However, the other websites say the car could also arrive around Rs 60 lakh. The report said the Seal EV deliveries will begin once the company announces the price. The report also highlighted that the car will have no other direct rivals due to its price range. However, the electric vehicle could compete with Kia's EV6 crossover or the Hyundai Ioniq 5 SUV.

