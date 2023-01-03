New Delhi, January 3 : Homegrown auto giant Tata Motors is preparing big for the upcoming Auto Expo 2023. Like most of the editions, this year’s edition of the Auto Expo is also expected to witness a large array of displays from Tata Motors, which will also include the Curvv and the Avinya concepts.

Tata Motors is expected to showcase a variety of upcoming products and concepts alongside the official market debut of some products such as the highly speculated Tata Punch EV. The car major’s key concept model unveiling will include the Curvv and the Avinya. Read on to know more. Auto Expo 2023: From Kia EV9 to MG Air EV, Six Amazing EVs That Are Expected To Charm at India's Biggest Auto Show.

Tata Curvv and Tata Avinya Concepts – Details :

Tata Curvv Concept

Tata Motors unveiled the Curvv concept in April, 2022. It previews an upcoming midsize coupe-SUV that is likely to launch sometime in 2024. The Curvv concept-based crossover is going to be offered in both ICE and electric powertrain options. The Tata Curvv concept flaunts a sharp, bold yet minimalistic styling that’s in-line with Tata Motors’ new Digital Design language, which will mark its future SUV line-up.

The Curvv gets a sloping roofline, notchback-styled rear design, squared-off wheel arches, body cladding and a strong shoulder line to sport a bold and rugged SUV appeal. The strong and bold design cues are going to continue on the inside as well. The Curvv-based SUV will be underpinned by the flexible new Generation 2 EV architecture that can accommodate multiple body styles and powertrains. BMW To Unveil Its Stunning New Vision Car EV Concept at the CES 2023; Find All Details Here.

Tata Avinya EV Concept

The Tata Avinya concept was also unveiled in April last year. This cool and highly stylized fully new EV concept forms the third step in the company’s electrification strategy and is underpinned by the advanced Gen 3 architecture.

The stunning looking EV concept with a long wheelbase previews a luxury MPV with gorgeous LED light bars stretching all-over width at the front and back and a unique glass roof design alongside many high-end futuristic styling cues, and these are also carried over on the inside to offer a full-fledged futuristic luxury experience that’s meant to mark Tata’s future EV models. Going with the true cleaner and greener concept of the EVs, the head-turning Tata Avinya concept-based car will also make use of sustainable materials along with off-beat features.

