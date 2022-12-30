New Delhi, December 30 : BMW’s strategy for the near future is fully electric vehicle (EV) focused. Even though the German luxury auto major already has a respectable fleet of new EV models in its portfolio, but in order to be future ready, it is focusing on a new platform EV-centric platform, and this would be based on the new Vision Car concept. Auto Expo 2023: From Kia EV9 to MG Air EV, Six Amazing EVs That Are Expected To Charm at India's Biggest Auto Show.

The BMW CFO had already confirmed that the company will be taking the wraps off its new Vison Car concept at the CES 2023 in Las Vegas, which will be showcasing the company’s electric and digital expertise.

Although details about the new BMW Vison Car concept is not known at the moment when the size and design language are concerned. However, it is certain that this new concept will be solely focusing on the electrification of BMW's future armada of cars and will include futuristic features as well as styling elements.

BMW’s new vision for its upcoming cars would be promising a massive leap in terms technology, as per the company. The company’s sixth generation lithium-ion batteries will enhance the energy density by more than 20 per cent compared to the existing prismatic cells. This new battery tech will increase the range by 30 per cent, while also boosting the charging speed by 30 per cent.

BMW revealed a few months back about the development of its new Vision Car concept stressing on the fact that the company is about to adopt an all-new new design language as well as move towards more efficient technology. BMW's Neue Klasse has been an exclusive opportunity to design and build something from scratch since back in the 1960s.

The first models that would be flaunting this new styling will be Neue Klasse-based 3 Series and the second-generation iX3. BMW will be offering its new EVs across many segments from the mass market focused models to the exclusive high-end models. For more details, we will have to wait for the BMW Vision Car concept to be unveiled officially at the upcoming CES 2023.

