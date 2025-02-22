New Delhi, February 22: Tata Motors launched its new models - Tata Safari Stealth Edition and Tata Harrier Stealth Edition in India. Both the special edition Tata Safari and Tata Harrier models will be limited to 2,700 units. Tata's Stealth Edition models are launched with an all-black interior and exterior design, offering a unique 'stealth" look. Tata Harrier and Tata Safari Stealth Editions were launched, celebrating the 27th anniversary of the Safari model.

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility's Chief Commercial Officer, Vivek Srivasta, said that the Tata Safari stood as a testament to the spirit of pioneering excellence. He added that Safari continued to grow with its 27 years of legacy, and launching the 'Stealth' edition aimed to add more value to the name. Kia Seltos 2025 Launched in India With New Variants; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Tata Safari Stealth Edition, Tata Harrier Stealth Edition Specifications and Features

Both the Safari and Harrier Stealth Editions come in Stealth Matte Black shade on the exterior that is present on the front grille, bumpers, 19-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and also has a 'Stealth' mascot on the fender. The design of LED lighting remains the same on both models, which are the standard models. The interior of the car also comes in all-black. They have complete black leatherette upholstery complementing the outer shade.

The features remain the same, including 12.3-inch and 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment, panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charging, dual-zone air conditioning, up to 7 airbags and level 2 ADAS. Mechanically, the car is the same as the standard variant, with a 2.0-litre diesel engine pushing up to 165.70 hp power and 350 Nm torque. The engine is further mated with a 6-speed AMT and MT transmission. Tesla Cybertruck Achieves 5-Star Overall Safety Rating in NHTSA Crash Test, Elon Musk Says ‘Apocalypse-Level Safe’.

Prices of Tata Safari Stealth Edition and Tata Harrier Stealth Edition

The Tata Safari Stealth Edition price in India starts at INR 25.74 lakh (ex-showroom), and the Tata Harrier Stealth Edition price is INR 25.09 lakh (ex-showroom). The price difference between the regular and Stealth models is INR 75,000.

