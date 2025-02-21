New Delhi, February 21: Kia Seltos 2025 has been launched in India with new variants to its lineup. Kia India has expanded the Seltos range and offers its customers with more choices in terms of features and specifications. The 2025 Seltos is now offered in multiple trims across various variants. It comes with three new variants, which include HTE (O), HTK (O), and HTK+ (O).

The 2025 Kia Seltos is available in a variety of color options. It includes Clear White, Sparkling Silver, Gravity Gray, Aurora Black Pearl, Intense Red, Imperial Blue, and Pewter Olive. The Seltos measures 4,365 mm in length, a width of 1,800 mm, and a height of 1,620 mm. Tesla Prepares To Enter in India This Year, Centre Likely To Modify New EV Policy To Manufacture EVs in Country.

2025 Kia Seltos Specifications and Features

The 2025 Kia Seltos is equipped with Halogen Projector Headlamps and LED Headlamps for improved visibility. The vehicle also features a Sharkfin Antenna and turn signals on the outside rear-view mirrors. It comes with LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) and LED Connected Tail Lamps. Additionally, the Seltos 2025 has R17 Alloy Wheels.

The 2025 Kia Seltos is equipped with a range of powertrain options. It is powered by the Smartstream G1.5 engine. There are diesel options available, including the 1.5L CRDi VGT with manual transmission and automatic transmission. The 2025 Kia Seltos comes with advanced features to enhance comfort, safety, and convenience. It includes an 8.0-inch touchscreen and also offers a Dual Pane Panoramic Sunroof. It is equipped with Front and Rear Parking Sensors, along with 6 airbags for safety. Volkswagen at Fault for Not Classifying Imported Goods Properly, Says Customs to Bombay High Court After German Automaker Slapped With USD 1.4 Billion Tax Demand.

2025 Kia Seltos Price

The 2025 Kia Seltos is available in several variants. The HTE (O) variant is priced at INR 11.13 lakh (ex-showroom), while the HTK (O) variant starts at a price of INR 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2025 Seltos with HTK+ (O) variant is available at a starting price of INR 14.39 lakh (ex-showroom).

