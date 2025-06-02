Tata Harrier EV will launch tomorrow in India. The electric version of the Harrier may feature a dual motor setup that could deliver around 500Nm of torque. The Harrier EV is likely to offer an expected range of more than 500km on a single charge. The EV is also expected to include a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 360-degree camera. The SUV is likely to support all-wheel drive. Tata Harrier EV price is anticipated to be between INR 25 lakh and INR 30 lakh (ex-showroom). Hero MotoCorp Dispatches 5.08 Lakh Motorcycles and Scooters in May 2025, Registers 5 Lakh Vahan Registrations.

Tata Harrier EV Launch Tomorrow in India

No roads. No room for error. Just a machine with a mission. A mission to: Delete impossible. The Elephant Rock Challenge. Releasing tomorrow. Harrier.ev, launches on 03.06.25 at 2 PM. Set a reminder to watch it live - https://t.co/PO2RNskgMG#TATAev #MoveWithMeaning #HarrierEV… pic.twitter.com/PFCVVi6x1L — TATA.ev (@Tataev) May 31, 2025

