Mumbai, January 20: Toyota Kirloskar Motor has officially entered the Indian mass-market electric vehicle space with the unveiling of the Urban Cruiser Ebella. Developed as a badge-engineered sibling to the Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara, the new electric SUV marks a significant milestone for Toyota’s India portfolio, which now spans petrol, diesel, hybrid, and electric powertrains.

While final prices will be announced at a later date, bookings are now officially open at all Toyota dealerships for a token amount of INR 25,000. The Urban Cruiser Ebella is designed to compete in the rapidly growing mid-size electric SUV segment, taking on rivals like the Hyundai Creta EV and Mahindra BE 6. 2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift Unveiled in India: Price, Features, Design and Booking Details.

To attract early adopters, Toyota has introduced several customer-centric programs, including an 8-year battery warranty, a unique Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) rental option, and a 60% assured buyback program after a certain tenure.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella EV: Price and Booking

Toyota is leveraging its extensive reach to support the new EV, confirming that over 500 service touchpoints across India are already EV-enabled. Customers interested in the Urban Cruiser Ebella can book the vehicle today for INR 25,000. Estimated on-road prices are expected to range between INR 19 lakh and INR 25 lakh, depending on the battery size and feature kit. Final price announcements and the commencement of deliveries are expected in the coming weeks. Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Aero Edition Price, Specifications and Features, Here’s Everything To Know About New SUV Launched in India.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella EV: Exterior and Modern Design

The Ebella EV retains the rugged silhouette of the Urban Cruiser family but adds distinct electric-themed styling. The front fascia features a cleaner, more aerodynamic look with segmented LED Daytime Running Lamps (DRLs) and slim LED headlights. It sits on newly designed 18-inch aero-optimized alloy wheels that help reduce drag and improve range.

The rear of the SUV includes an updated LED taillamp signature and prominent Ebella badging. The vehicle will be available in a total of nine colors, consisting of five monotone shades like Cafe White and Gaming Grey, and four dual-tone options , including a striking Land Breeze Green with a black roof.

Performance, Battery, and Range

Toyota is offering the Urban Cruiser Ebella with two battery pack options to cater to different driving needs. The entry-level variants come with a 49 kWh battery paired with a 144 hp motor, while the higher-spec versions feature a larger 61 kWh battery and a 174 hp motor. Both versions deliver a consistent torque of 189 Nm.

The larger 61 kWh battery pack is the highlight for long-distance commuters, offering an ARAI-certified range of up to 543 km on a single charge. The SUV also features disc brakes on all four wheels as standard to handle the instantaneous power delivery typical of electric vehicles.

Premium Cabin and Safety Tech

The interior of the Ebella EV mirrors the high-tech layout of its Maruti sibling, featuring a dual-screen setup. This includes a 10.1-inch digital driver’s display and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Comfort features such as ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, a JBL premium sound system, and 12-color ambient lighting are included in the top trims.

Safety is a major focus, with Toyota equipping the Ebella with seven airbags as standard across all variants. The SUV also features a Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) suite, which includes adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, blind-spot monitoring, and a 360-degree camera for easier parking.

