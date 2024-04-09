The Jeep Compass Night Eagle Limited Edition Model is teased by Jeep India (@JeepIndia) on the X platform ahead of the launch. Jeep Compass Night Eagle Limited Edition showed only glimpses and silhouette designs of the upcoming model without revealing the design. The Night Eagle Limited Edition will reportedly be launched in India with fewer changes than the standard variant. The new Jeep Compass Night Eagle 2024 launch date in India has yet to be confirmed by the company; however, the Jeep Compass limited edition will be introduced sooner, probably in April or May. In the official post of Jeep Compass Night Eagle 2024 Limited Edition, the company only posted, " "Limited edition, Unlimited thrills. For the limitless you. Coming soon." Mahindra XUV3XO Launch Expected on April 29, Company Shares Teaser Showcasing Design and Confirms Some Features (Watch Video).

Jeep Compass Night Eagle 2024 Model Teased (Watch Video):

Limited edition, Unlimited thrills. For the limitless you. Coming soon. #OwnTheNight pic.twitter.com/OvWEMIAvlo — Jeep India (@JeepIndia) April 8, 2024

